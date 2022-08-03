It has been banned in several countries.

The movie of the Marvel hero, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, cannot be seen in several theaters around the world

The overproduction of Marvel It triumphed at the box office in the United States but, like other recent Hollywood successes, it has caused discomfort and even censorship in some countries due to LGTBI references. The film contains more or less explicit allusions to homosexuality. Valkyrie, the character played by Tessa Thompson, clearly manifests feelings for another woman.

Where was the movie banned?

In Bahrain: The Ministry of Information:

“he decided to stop the projection of a film broadcast in movie theaters to preserve the virtuous values ​​of society,” according to a statement officially published on his Twitter account. The title of the film in question was not specified, but Thor’s release was effectively halted.

Kuwait: he also banned it, according to the local press. In Egypt, the state press itself had promoted the film earlier in the month. But, a day after its release, it was officially banned due to the presence of gay characters.

he also banned it, according to the local press. In Egypt, the state press itself had promoted the film earlier in the month. But, a day after its release, it was officially banned due to the presence of gay characters. Instead, Thor is still being screened in the United Arab Emirates, a conservative Gulf country that had banned the Pixar studios’ animated film Lightyear, which contains a scene of a kiss between two women. Gender issues and sexual freedoms remain taboos in many Arab countries, including the Gulf monarchies.

The new Thor film, produced for the fourth time on the big screen by Marvel and fighting here against an intergalactic assassin, is played by Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

The film directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi accumulated in its first weekend the sum of 143 million dollars in admissions in theaters in the United States and Canada, a considerable figure, above the previous installment. An “excellent” start for Marvel that works much better than other superhero sagas when they reach their fourth film, said expert David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

That weekend, the film far surpassed Minions 2: Once Upon a Time, Gru, which topped the box office the previous weekend and grossed $45.5 million, bringing it $210 million in revenue since its premiere.

However, the film’s box office dropped considerably since its release. Despite topping the North American box office for the second week in a row with an estimated $46 million, attendance was down more than 60%.

