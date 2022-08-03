Isabel Allende turns 80 without attachment to the Nobel Prize for Literature

The Chilean novelist celebrates her birthday with the launch of the special edition of ‘The House of the Spirits’

The most widely read living writer in Spanish, Isabel Allende, turned 80 this Tuesday, without attachment to the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“I think anyone is excited, but I’m never thinking about it. I never think about awards or doctorates. That is a very masculine way of thinking,” the novelist told EFE.

He pointed out that he is interested in “the relationship with readers, that connection that I feel, that interests me much more than prizes or things that accumulate and that at some point in youth may have been important.”

Allende added that she is experiencing “an exceptional moment” and that she does not feel “old at all yet”, although she knows that “just around the corner” is old age, and one of the things that worries her the most is “being a burden for others”, he confesses to the agency.

Born in Lima on August 2, 1942, since her family lived in Peru due to her father Tomás Allende’s position as a diplomat, and naturalized from the United States in 1993, she does not usually celebrate her birthday, and on this one she does not plan to do anything “exceptional” either. , emphasizes to EFE.

The anniversary of his acclaimed novel

This birthday of “round” number comes to Allende in the year in which the fortieth anniversary of “The House of the Spirits” is celebrated, published in 1982. His first novel, and the one he began writing in Venezuela in 1981 as a “spiritual” letter to his grandfather who lived in Chile and was dying, details EFE.

Allende will write a new prologue for the commemorative edition No. 40 of the edition that will be published on October 13. The writing was launched in October at Plaza & Janés, the publishing house run by Mario Lacruz, which has since been that of Allende, who had Carmen Balcells as literary agent.

Allende narrates the saga of a powerful family of Latin American landowners. He brings to life the triumphs and tragedies of three generations of Esteban Trueba.

The work “constructs a world plagued by spirits, full of colorful and very human inhabitants, including Esteban, the patriarch, an unstable and proud man who has a legendary greed for the land and who is obsessed with the tyrannical passion of his wife whom he cannot fully possess”, explains the writer on her digital portal.

The acclaimed novel also brings to life “Clara, is the elusive and mysterious matriarch, who predicts the family’s tragedies and establishes the destiny of the house and the Trueba. Blanca, his soft-spoken but rebellious daughter, whose surprising love for her father’s foreman’s son fuels Esteban’s perpetual contempt, even as this love produces the granddaughter he adores: Alba, the fruit of Blanca’s forbidden love. , a luminous beauty and an ardent and willful woman”.

According to Allende, this book “had for me the effect of a typhoon: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence and launched me into an open horizon of infinite possibilities,” he said in a statement.

The also niece of the ousted Chilean president Salvador Allende added that: “In the 40 years that have passed since then I have suffered losses, pain and mourning, I have changed countries and husbands, I have also accumulated a lot of success, which usually upsets people, but nothing has made me lose my center, because writing is my compass. Everything that hurts me ends up transmuted in the alchemy of literature”.

The play had a film adaptation featuring a stellar cast with Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Antonio Banderas, among other actors.

“The House of the Spirits” has been translated into 42 languages ​​and has received more than 60 international awards, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature in 2010; the Hans Christian Andersen of Denmark, in 2012, for his trilogy Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguar, and the Medal of Freedom in the United States, in 2014, explains Forbes Chile.