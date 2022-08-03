Is Will Smith you?, a “double” of the actor drives fans crazy

The charm that you have Will Smith it is difficult to find, however it can be imitated and if the person who tries it has a resemblance to the American actor, it is easy for people to be confused and think that it is the “prince of rap” himself.

This happened in the streets of Peru, where a Venezuelan man named Yhasual Ávila unleashed madness among the people who for a moment confused him with the protagonist of “Men in Black” and asked him for a photograph.

Videos circulate on social networks in which the 30-year-old wears a cap and moves in the style of Smith while posing for photos requested by the public.

Yhasual has a TikTok account where he is called “Will Smith’s Official Double”, there he has more than 30 thousand followers, who are amazed at the impressive resemblance he has to the Oscar-winning actor.

There’s a lot of talk about Will Smith

The name of Will Smith has given much to talk about in recent months, since the Hollywood star shocked his fans and the film industry by slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars.

Months after the controversy, the “Independence Day” actor recently released a video in which he offers an emotional apology to the comedian.

Smith delves into his feelings. “I contacted Chris and the message he got back to me was that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he’ll get back to me,” she said in the nearly six-minute video shared on social media.

“So I tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he added.

He also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother and brother, as well as his own family, including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A joke by Chris Rock about her shaved head, which was suffering from alopecia, was precisely what triggered the scandal that night.

Smith suddenly came on stage and slapped Chris Rock under the stunned eyes of celebrities and spectators.

Returning to his seat, the 53-year-old actor yelled at him: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The American Film Academy barred him from attending its awards for the next 10 years, and Smith resigned his membership, though the organization did not revoke his best actor statuette for “The Williams Way.”

