is the most insulted on Twitter

MANCHESTER (England) – He is certainly one of the most loved and followed players of all, but at the same time he is also the one who can count on more haters than his colleagues. Cristiano Ronaldo also holds this record, underlined by a study carried out by The Alan Turing Institute and Ofcom. According to this report, nearly three-quarters of Premier League footballers received offensive messages last season, some of them even on a daily basis. Well 2.3 million messages were addressed to English league players during the first five months of the 2021-22 season. On these there are a total of 60,000 posts deemed offensive, 12,520 of which addressed to the Manchester United striker.