is the most insulted on social media in the UK

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another "record": he is the most insulted on social media in the United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo hits another record, this time however unenviable: according to an analysis conducted by the British media regulator Ofcom, CR7 boasts the sad “record” of Premier League footballer most insulted on Twitter together with your teammate Harry Maguire.

The two players are not the only ones on their team to have been targeted: the study found that out of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season, almost 60,000 offensive posts were targeted by 70% of the players. , but half were aimed at just 12 people, eight from United.

The report identified two spikes in the frequency of offensive tweets. The first came on the day Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on August 27, 2021, generating three times more tweets than any other day (188,769), of which 3,961 were offensive. The volume of posts can be amply explained by Ronaldo’s 98.4 million followers. On this day, the Portuguese forward was mentioned in 90% of all tweets targeting Premier League footballers and 97% of offensive tweets.

The second peak came on November 7, when Maguire tweeted an apology following Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Citywith many posts using offensive language towards the England defender.

