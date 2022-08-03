Indonesia blocks PayPal and Steam, putting artists in trouble — Kudasai

Indonesia has blocked the website from the search engine Yahoo!the payment company PayPal (PYPL.O) and various video game websites due to non-compliance with licensing rules, an official said in a statement, prompting a backlash on social media.

Registration is mandatory under rules published at the end of November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to reveal certain users’ data and remove content deemed illegal. or what “disturb public order” within four hours if it is urgent and within 24 hours if it is not.

Several tech companies had rushed to register in the days leading up to the deadline, which had been extended to July 29, including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook, Instagram Y WhatsApp of Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Y Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). Semuel Abrijani Pangerapana senior official with the Indonesian Ministry of Communications, said in a text message that the websites that have been blocked include Yahoo!, PayPal and game sites like Steam, dota2, Counter Strike Y epicgamesamong others.

Hashtags like “#BlokirKominfo” (Blockade of the Ministry of Communication), Epic Games Y PayPal were trending on Indonesian Twitter, and many wrote messages criticizing the government’s move for hurting Indonesia’s online gaming industry and freelancers who use PayPal as a way to capture income.

Pangerapan said that the government will find a solution so that people can withdraw their deposits from PayPal, which may include reopening access to its website for a short period, he told Metro TV. Authorities will unblock websites if they meet registration standards, she said, defending the measure as a protection for Indonesian netizens. With some 191 million internet users and a young, social media-savvy population, the Southeast Asian country is a major market for a number of technology platforms.

Font: Reuters

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved