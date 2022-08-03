In ‘The Trials’, life is a matter of trial and error | TV

What if the human being did not need to leave things to chance and improvisation? What if life was a matter of trial and error? What if the crucial moments of life could be reached with all the variables foreseen in advance and the script well studied? With that starting point, the obsession to have total control over our lives, starts The essays (The Rehearsal is its original title), a difficult to classify program created and starring the comedian and producer Nathan Fielder and of which HBO Max premieres a new installment every Saturday (there are already three available). Reality and fiction are constantly intertwined to the point that the viewer can come to doubt that what is presented as real really is. Subversive comedy, social experiment, psychological analysis and existentialist drama go hand in hand in a production with half-hour episodes that bet on constant surprise so that the viewer is never sure what is going to be found next.

In The essays, Nathan Fielder offers to help volunteers who want to participate in an experiment: faced with a moment that is decisive in their lives, he puts his time and HBO’s powerful budget at their disposal to recreate said situation, rehearse it as many times as he It is missing to eliminate all the unknowns from the equation and, in this way, face it in real life without a hint of uncertainty. Or that’s the theory. For this, he will write down all the possible variants, the answers, the contingencies that may arise, in order to be able to contemplate all the options in advance and prepare the reaction to them. And if something fails, it is repeated as many times as necessary.

Nathan Fielder (left), accompanied by the protagonist of the first episode of ‘The Trials’. David M. Russell (HBO)

The first chapter perfectly explains the theory. A man wants to communicate to his fellow trivia players that he doesn’t have the education he claimed to have when they met and the pressure was on him when he saw himself surrounded by people more educated than he was. He is particularly concerned about the reaction of one of his friends. The show will painstakingly recreate the bar where the conversation will take place—in no detail inside or out—it will hire actors to set the scene appropriately, it will manage to replay in advance the trivia game during which The conversation will take place and he even hires an actress who will contact the friend in question through tricks to get to know her well and interpret her in the most truthful way possible. The level of thoroughness is surprisingly high.

And just when the viewer thinks they already know what the show is about, the following episodes twist the proposition into a triple somersault that includes meta-references and even a self-awareness that will put Fielder himself at the center of the story. Not to go into details that could spoil the viewer’s experience, just a preview: Starting with the second episode, one of the experiments involves rehearsing the upbringing of a child from infancy to adolescence. Because even that is capable of being rehearsed for Nathan Fielder. As the chapters progress, the viewer accompanies the protagonist as he discovers if life can really be practiced until all unknowns are eliminated or if there are factors that can never be rehearsed in advance.

Nathan Fielder, in the reproduction of the bar from the first chapter of ‘The Trials’. allyson riggs

Actually, this is not the first time that this 39-year-old Canadian has developed a proposal outside the channels through which current television usually runs. Between 2013 and 2017, the program Nathan to the rescue (Nathan for you in its original version), on Comedy Central, tried to help people and companies that were going through difficult economic times. To do this, Fielder, with a background in Business Administration, proposed unorthodox methods and his skills as an improviser to lead the participants (in the casting made sure they didn’t know they were on a comedy show) to surreal moments.

His peculiar humor and taste for unclassifiable formats is also reflected in another of the critics’ favorite proposals on HBO outside of fiction, How to With John Wilson, of which Fielder is an executive producer. In this documentary series, the filmmaker John Wilson travels the streets of New York with his camera to build stories that have as a common thread the surrealism of everyday life and the rarity of human beings. The peculiar look of the director leads him to dedicate an entire episode to the scaffolding in the city or to the people who have the habit of covering the furniture in his house. And while Wilson reflects aloud (the creator’s narration about the images is also a resource used in The essays to explain the experiments and feelings of Fielder himself) visually accompanying his story with images filmed by himself that show the viewer another perspective of everyday life. The show, which could be defined as a cross between comedy and a sociological study of life in the 21st century, has been renewed for a third season. So much The essays What How to with John Wilson they are the fruit of an exclusivity contract that Fielder signed in 2019 with HBO.

Image from the first season of ‘How to with John Wilson’.

Nathan Fielder’s productions invite the viewer to ask himself over and over again what is real and what is fiction in what he is seeing, how much of a script is behind it or even if those characters (John Wilson has a special ability to find the most extravagant city) exist in reality and do not respond to a role like the one that Fielder did maintain in Nathan to the rescue. The humorist shoots this summer for the Showtime channel the fictional comedy series The Curse, which he co-created with Benny Safdie. Emma Stone and the two creators will be the protagonists of a story that explores how a supposed curse disturbs the relationship of a couple while they try to conceive a child while they are the protagonists of a docureality for television.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.