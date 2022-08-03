ideal for women with wavy hair

Edurne has returned to the stage and has done so, also premiering a change of look. A haircut that is the most sought after by those who want an elegant and versatile medium length hair. Edurne’s new haircut is called long bob and is the most interesting for those of wavy hair. If you don’t have wavy hair, you can do it yourself to achieve that ideal effect of medium length hair. wow.

The famous bob cut It consists of a short mane, generally above the chin. But not all want to risk such a drastic cut and opt for a longer version called long bob (long bob). This variant of the cut Bob consists of a long hair just above the shoulders. Ideal to arrive in autumn 2022 with a new image? Our answer is yes.

The hairdresser and stylist Olga G. San Bartolomé explains that it is a cut that reaches shoulder height (or a little more) and that It suits almost all types of faces, especially the longest faces. The advantage over the other versions of the bob cut is that the length allows it to be gathered up.

With the long bob (medium hair), if you come from a long hair like Edurne, you will get that change that so many times you want without giving up hairstyles like pigtails, braids, bowsetc.

The long bob de Edurne has straight ends, but it is also worked with soft layers and slightly shorter front locks. Without becoming a long fringe, it does manage to frame her face and give movement to the singer’s hair.

This cut is very interesting for wavy hair (either more or less voluminous) because it is very flattering for all types of faces. also looks highlightsbalayage Y babylights that strategically illuminate Edurne’s hair with a very natural style.

Edurne has premiered the haircut long bob demonstrating its versatility. For the concert, she chose a very youthful hairstyle that consisted of showing off her mid-length hair with soft waves, center parting and loose front strands. Two braided bows in the head they gave the pop star touch to the singer. A very fun style that takes years away expressly, not suitable for the embarrassing.

To the hair over the shoulder characteristic of the long bob Many variations can be added thanks to the more or less short and accentuated layers, the incorporation of a fringe and the straightening or curling of the hair. For all these reasons, it is one of the haircuts that is most requested in hairdressers and that convinces more women to do it at least once in their lives.

The long bob It is a haircut that is very easy to style, requires little maintenance in the salon and suits all types of faces from long to round or square. Rejuvenate your image, clean your ends and get a new sophisticated look with the favorite haircut of many celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Emma Stone, Penélope Cruz, Cate Blanchett, Diane Kruger, Blanca Suárez and María Pedraza. This shows that it is a cut for women of all ages, from the youngest to those over 50 or 60 years old.

How to make waves at home

