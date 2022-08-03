I spent $ 397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare and tried it for a month – there was a big deal but there is an article I recommend

WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping on Instagram in June, everyone was curious – what did I really think? It was worth it?

After more than a month of using his line, I have made a decision and, although I’m not complaining, I still can’t figure out the prices.

I fully understand why Kim Kardashian’s new line of skin care products has sparked everyone’s interest.

After writing my first review – comparing Kim’s line to Kylie Jenner’s skincare line – my dad also read the piece (although it was probably more about him loving me than Kim – sorry, Kim).

The packaging is beautiful, her social media content is compelling and, really, who wouldn’t want to look like this woman?

But like most people, my brows went up when I saw the prices, including $ 90 for hyaluronic acid and $ 85 for moisturizer.

However, I was wondering, would I like her serums more than The Ordinary’s $ 7.50 ones? Would her face cream be an upgrade to my $ 10 bottle of Cetaphil?

My brutally honest version: No.

I purchased just five of the nine products for a staggering $ 397 including tax: the $ 43 cleanser, $ 90 hyaluronic acid, $ 90 vitamin C8 serum, $ 55 exfoliant, and moisturizer. from $ 85.

And really, there’s nothing really wrong with any of them. The cleanser cleans my face. The moisturizer is moisturizing.

I assume hyaluronic acid and vitamin C8 are working, even though I was already using hyaluronic acid and a vitamin C serum from other brands, so I didn’t notice any changes in my face.

Price aside, my only other complaints are super fussy and that wouldn’t be reason enough for me to never buy them again if I fell in love with them.

For example, I would like hyaluronic acid to be dispensed less in a single pump. As it is, I get a lot more than I need for my face and feel like I’m going through the bottle faster than necessary.

I also made the mistake of moving the bottle of vitamin C too far and a little splattered without me pushing the pump, so I wonder what kind of oxygen exposure that might be, sitting there.

And I’m not really crazy about how hyaluronic acid and vitamin C come in identical bottles with their names printed in lowercase at the bottom, so I have to pick them up and read them to know what it is.

I use one in the morning and one in the evening and usually end up getting the wrong one. Sure, not as dangerous as sugar and salt that come in identical packaging, but still annoying.

Finally, Kim’s entire supposedly sustainable refillable bottle system gets a big hit from me.

The detachable refills come in their sturdy plastic packaging, so it’s actually not sustainable at all. You only get the “nice” thicker plastic container on the outside and the cheapest plastic container you replace on the inside.

Otherwise though, they are solid products that I would use again, if they cost half to a third of the price.

But all that considered, you might still be thinking, “I know. I know SKKN is overpriced. I know that ‘expensive’ doesn’t mean ‘best.’ But I can’t help it… I still want to try something ”.

If so, I have two tips.

You could purchase the cleaner, which is the least expensive at $ 43 and may only cost about $ 20 more than your usual cleaner.

Or you could buy the exfoliant. At $ 55, it’s expensive. It definitely costs more than any pharmacy bought from Neutrogena or Clean & Clear.

But it’s definitely the coolest product of the bunch. It is both a chemical and physical exfoliant, comes with a fun metal scoop for digging, and has a really cute rose scent (the other products are all fragrance-free).