I bought my first Fortnite Battle Pass, and now I know why it’s the game of the last five years

I suppose there will be many of you who, when you get a few days of vacation, you start with that video game or video game saga that you always had pending. It’s natural to try to give everyone a chance. metal gear solidfinish that one Final Fantasy that you didn’t finish a decade ago, or even get on with the saga Yakuza. In my case, during my last week off, I made a similar decision…but at the same time different.

Because what I did was nothing else than buy my first Fortnite Battle Pass. Don’t get me wrong, of course I’ve played Fortnite… I actually got to play the game right at launch, and then went back to it a while ago for a first person seasonal change event as well as Try Zero Construction mode.

But now is when I made the decision to invest those 8 euros and see what the experience of the vast majority of Fortnite players is like. He wanted to see to what extent his Battle Pass has influenced the rest of the industry, and more importantly, the reasons why he has.

Zero Construction, a necessary mode for Fortnite

It is natural that video games have a certain learning curve, but with the boom Of multiplayer titles, especially those where we play with and against strangers, countermeasures have to be taken by the developers. This is so because, in general, the skill of the players represents a variant of the Gaussian bell curve. This is a distribution that more or less says that there are few very bad players, very few excellent players and a lot of “normal” players.

These countermeasures range from tutorials for the most novice, to matchmaking that match you with people of your level. With the arrival of the Battle Royale, a genre in which Fortnite is a participant, and which are still half-hour servers with 100 people and permanent death, solutions were implemented such that the first games have a significant number of bots a controlled level. This is a good measure, since they fulfill the function of training wheels on the first bicycle. They help you in the first steps, but little by little they are eliminated from the equation.

But Fortnite has an additional problem, as it is the build system. It is a much deeper mechanic and has a much higher skill ceiling than other competitors of the genre. Of course PUBG is more demanding, of course Warzone is faster and of course you need to know each character and their abilities in Apex… But in none of them will they build you a Taj Majal in 5 seconds to shoot you from above.

I confess that this threw me very far back; not because I want to win every game, but because I find this situation deeply frustrating. I don’t think it took him just a couple of afternoons to learn how to make those builds, and I don’t think he found it fun to chop up materials during each game.

For this reason, the arrival of the Zero Construction mode is a hoot for someone like me; someone who wants to be able to invest money in the Battle Pass and many hours to take advantage of it. Since my purchase of the Pass and reaching my current level 75, I have only played Zero Construction… And I have not felt like I was playing a decaffeinated version of the game.

Fortnite is full of ideas and the Battle Pass catalyzes them

The human being tends to think that what is popular is bad. It’s easy to put on your horn-rimmed glasses and say that Marvel just does the same stories, without stopping to think about how important it is that a series of the budget and importance of Ms Marvel talk about the Partition of India, or talk about how terrible the Save mewithout thinking about how complex it is to do 5 hours of direct every day for 13 years.

Something similar happens with Fortnite. It is easy to fall into the cliché that it is a game for children and that it is only used to sell skins, but here I have to remember one of the phrases that have marked me most recently. In a almightythe popular cultural podcast, the film director Rodrigo Cortés is asked about what he thinks is the recipe for making films that children like. His response, between laughs, was something like this: “The important thing is that it is good, because children, just because they are children, do not stop having good taste”.

Fortnite might be popular for a while, achieve fleeting fame, but it wouldn’t be the behemoth it is if it didn’t have something of value between its ones and zeros. The reality is that you have a loop tremendously engaging gameplay, solid foundations, a spectacularly well-thought-out map, and enough variety that each game can feel different.

And all these little ideas flourish with the Battle Pass. Its event, weekly and daily missions continue to be guides to better understand the game, as well as a kind of search for limits by the developers. If I hadn’t bought the Battle Pass and followed its missions, I wouldn’t know how to tune up a car, how useful the chainsaw launcher is for destroying structures, or how useful Star Wars rifles are for their infinite ammunition.

But, at the same time, this is a way for the developers to add a layer of history that is not annoying at all. And what is perhaps more relevant: to play their own game. The Indiana Jones missions are an example, because they present you with a ruin and a puzzle to open a secret chamber. We come to the Island to fight, but also to have fun with the boloncho or to appreciate small details such as the shooting down of the airships with the change of chapter.

Fortnite strives for you to see everything that it has inside of itself, invites you to be a participant in its history, and at the same time oozes personality. This last sentence is especially relevant, because Fortnite was born as a response against the clock to the PUBG phenomenon, which is now a mixed bag for all major entertainment franchises. And despite that, it has totally iconic characters, aesthetics and jokes within the video game world… and even entertainment mainstream.

After a week of playing Fortnite every night, completing all the weekly missions to date, and about to unlock Darth Vader (although, to be fair, I play with the John Cena skin… You know Hustle, Loyalty Y Respect), I understand and respect much more the phenomenon Fortnite. It is a game full of ideas, with a loop very clean playable and great respect for your time. No wonder he is the behemoth that he is.