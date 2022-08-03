Hugh Jackman shares a romantic photo from 20 years ago with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness

The actor shares with his fans an old photo of him with his partner.

There are couples who show that love in Hollywood yes it exists. Far from being media and scandalous couples, they are marriages that keep their private lives away from the spotlight and that avoid at all costs entering into bickering. And if there is a couple that is characterized by its stability and good vibes, that is the one formed by the Australians Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who wear married for 25 years.

The 52-year-old Australian actor has posted a new Instagram post, where he has shared an image of him with actress, producer and director Deborra-Lee Furness (65 years old), her partner since 25 years ago. An image that has achieved more than 500,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram.

The stars met in 1995 during the filming of the Australian series Correlli. They met a year later in Melbourne. Despite the fact that the tabloids have always liked to highlight the age difference between the couple – it is 13 years old – for them it has never been an impediment, on the contrary, it is an issue that jackman He has always boasted because, he has said on several occasions, it has allowed him to work on his personal and professional self-esteem.

After 25 years together, the actor wanted to share a romantic photo of both. Visibly younger, but just as in love, embraced and happy.

The couple has overcome several obstacles. “Underneath all of that, all that exists is a deep and abiding love for Deb.”, he told People TV some time ago. First Jackman has had to overcome several skin cancers. He also had to overcome his addiction to sex, an obsession that led to, in his opinion, the practice of tantric sex. The couple was never able to have children. After two abortions, they adopted Oscar Maximillian in July 2000 and Ava Eliot in 2005, whom they have preferred to keep out of the public eye.

Just a few months ago, the actor remembered his wedding on Instagram. “Being married to you, Deb, is as natural as breathing. From almost the moment we met, I knew it was our destiny to be together. In our 25 years, our love has only grown deeper. The fun, the excitement and the most exhilarating adventure; even more learning. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. We have done nothing but start. Deb, I love you with all my heart, ”concluded his message.