How was Michael Bublé’s relationship with Emily Blunt and what song did he dedicate to her

This love story did not stand the test of time or distance. The relationship of Michael Buble with Emily Blunt it ended because of their professions, he as a singer and she as an actress. However, there were many rumors of infidelity, although he dedicated a song special.

Life required them to travel continuously and that made it very difficult for their agendas to coincide. The relationship of Michael Buble with Emily Blunt It started in 2005 and everything seemed to be going from strength to strength, until, from one day to the next, the rumors of infidelity began.

The song that Michael Bublé dedicated to Emily Blunt

The singer himself was the one who came out to clarify that their relationship did not end for that reason and put an end to the speculation. They shared 3 years of their lives and everything was very beautiful when they were seen together. He even dedicated a song he composed for her: ‘Everything’ in 2007.

Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt were together for three years.

The lyrics were specially dedicated to her: “You’re shy, but it’s kinda cute / Oh, when you smile at me you know exactly what you’re doing / Baby, don’t pretend you don’t know it’s true / Because you can see it when I look at you / And in this crazy life, and through these crazy times / It’s you, it’s you, you make me sing / You’re every line, you’re every word, you’re everything”.

After the release of his album “Call me irresponsible” buble talked about this song dedicated to him: “I wrote the song about the great happiness of true love, but, at the same time, he was making a statement about the world. We’re living in really crazy times, and I wanted to say no.” No matter what I’m going through, this person in my life is what really makes it worthwhile.”

Related news

However, this love story did not resist anything. On the one hand, Michael Buble assumed: “I’m irresponsible sometimes with romance, let’s say I could forget about Valentine’s Day but I believe more in the small details of the day to day… I like to make my girlfriend laugh. Laughter lasts longer than chocolates or the roses”. Meanwhile, on her part, Emily Blunt She preferred to remain silent and not talk about her breakup because, according to her, “it was very complicated.”

How was your relationship and what happened

They looked like one of the most beautiful couples in the artistic world. for a long time, Emily Blunt Y Michael Buble They were very much in love. They were engaged 3 years after they crossed paths that day backstage at one of the singer’s concerts in 2005. They appeared together at various events and red carpet shows before she called it quits in 2008.

The reality is that their relationship did not always seem like a love story because the rumors of infidelity did not stop. They circulated constantly both before and after their separation, even leaving fans with several unanswered questions. Although, for his part, blunt always avoided questions about the breakup, Michael Bubble He did provide a little more information about the end of their relationship and explained that it ended because the two simply did not fit well: “Emily She is a beautiful and loving person, and I am grateful for the time I spent with her, for the relationship.”

During an interview, Stern told blunt at that time: “They were perfect together” has even dedicated a songto which she replied with a laugh: “I don’t know if it was perfect with him, but we had a good time.”