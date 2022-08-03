How old is Jared Leto and who have been his partners

Jared Leto He has garnered great fame as an actor. Winner of the Oscar Award in the category “Best Supporting Actor”, for his extraordinary participation in the film “Dallas Buyers Club”. It is worth mentioning that for that same film project, she won the Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards in the same category.

The actor, from 50 years old and originally from Bossier City, Louisiana, United Stateshas participated in other blockbuster movies such as “The Thin Red Line”, “Requiem for a Dream”, “Panic Room”, “Alexander”, “Suicide Squad” (playing the “Joker”) and many more.

Along with acting, Jared Leto has had a great musical career.being founder of alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.

Also American producer and director, He is not only famous for the movies he has made and the music he has released, but also for his love history.

The leader of 30 Seconds to Mars, is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Jared Leto’s first known public relationship was in the 90’s with the actress Soleil Moon Fryestar of the comedy show “Punky Brewster.”

Years later he had a love affair with the actress Cameron Diaz and they even got engaged. Apparently, Jared Leto could not deal with the fame of his then partner, which is why they ended. These are other celebrities included in his love history:

Scarlett Johansson

Ashley Olson

Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton

Katharina Damm

Lupita Nyong’o

Valery Kaufmann

Sharon Stone

Tila Tequila

corinne taylor

Nikki Nova

chanel ryan

Jessica Simpson

A few years ago, Jared Leto tried to conquer the Mexican actress Martha Higareda, star of movies like “Loving you hurts”, but at that time, she had a boyfriend and out of respect for him, she rejected the Hollywood actor. The two had met at a 30 Seconds to Mars concert.

Jared Leto too has been romantically linked to Spanish singer and actress Belindaex-fiancée of the Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal, this after sharing on their respective social networks, that they were together on vacation in Italy.