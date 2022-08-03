How old are the Hemsworth brothers and what do they have in common?

When someone hears the last name Hemsworthhe quickly thinks of the actor who brings the God of Thunder to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course we are talking about Chris Hemsworth. The person who conquered everyone with his great talent, with his characteristic humor, his hand-carved body and his fairy-tale relationship with Elsa Pataky.

However, we cannot deny that the bond with his brothers, Liam Hemsworth Y Luke Hemsworth, also draws the attention of fans. On different occasions, we have seen them pose in front of the cameras on different red carpets and share very personal moments.

Liam, Chris and Luke: The brothers that all of Hollywood loves.

The Hemsworths, inseparable brothers: what do they have in common and what are their ages

The greatest of all is Luke Hemsworth, who was born on November 5, 1980 and is currently 41 years old. He then came into the world Chris Hemsworth, who was born on August 11, 1983 and is 38 years old. The smallest of the family is Liam Hemsworthwho was born on January 13, 1990 and is currently 32 years old.

In this way, the first brother gets along with Thor only 3 years difference. While the largest gap is felt with the ex-husband of Miley Cyrussince if we compare her age with that of the husband of Elsa Pataky we can notice a difference of 6 years. With his older brother he is 9 years old.

Undoubtedly, the family has many things in common. Mainly, the three of them have a huge passion for acting and this profession became their main job. We have seen the older man in productions such as neighbors Y Westworld of HBO. Recently, he also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The brothers share a passion for acting.

Interestingly, he participated in Thor: Love and Thunder. During the film we can see a play, which tells us about the events that the God of Thunder experienced in recent years. With Matt Damon in the skin of Loki, the audience was also able to enjoy Luke playing the character that made his brother famous Chris Hemsworth.

As to Liam Hemsworththe boy rose to fame with the trilogy The Hunger Games. In the story starring Jennifer Lawrence, the Australian was placed in the shoes of Gale, the best friend and also love interest of Katniss Everdeen. Of course, the most successful of the three is the middle brother: with his job as Thor He managed to achieve unbreakable world fame, which placed him among the most coveted Hollywood actors.

It should be noted that acting is not the only thing they have in common: the three enjoy the Byron Bay beach located in Australia. They go there to surf and dive into the depths of the sea, as well as to do yoga or other sports. Let’s not forget that the brothers are fans of fitness, the sea and maintaining good health.

