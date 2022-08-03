How much money will Vin Diesel receive for the expected Fast and Furious 10

Recently Variety produced a report detailing the (approximate) salaries of the stars for their new projects, whether they are films that are on the way or those that have just (or not yet) started production work. Within this list appears Vin Diesel with the check that he will receive for the expected fast and furious 10.

2023 has many weight titles to his credit, one of them is Fast X. which will be the penultimate installment of the action saga and speed has spawned everything from madness in the fansuntil controversy with the departure of director Justin Lin due to problems with Diesel (the actor, not the fuel).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker