How much did Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling get paid for Barbie?

The post article Variety “Inside the salaries of movie stars: Joaquin Phoenix gets 20 million for Joker 2, Tom Cruise is close to 100 million and more” uncovered, as was logical to foresee, how he is currently Hollywood’s Star System and who’s in charge.

From Joaquin Phoenix’s big “Joker 2” payday to Tom Cruise’s massive “Top Gun 2” haul to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s “Barbie” riches (with quick stop to learn about Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman 2” raise), a deep dive into what the top movie stars are making. https://t.co/vAmoVL1sjo — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) July 20, 2022

One of the most interesting tidbits from editor Brent Lang’s research was that the highest-paid actress in the industry today is Margot Robbie, even though her name appears at number 17 on a predominantly male list. The Oscar nominee earned $12.5 million for Barbiebut that’s not all: his co-star, Ryan Gosling, got the same number.

The viralization of the article Variety sparked a controversy. Although Robbie ensured equal pay (a topic on which the actresses have been speaking in recent years), he received a salary identical to that of Gosling, when it comes to a film that he has to Barbie leading the narrative. Robbie is also one of the producers of the Greta Gerwig feature film.

Number 18 on the list is Millie Bobby Brown, who will be paid $10 million for the sequel to Enola Holmesthus becoming the highest paid actress in Hollywood under the age of 20 (the star of stranger things has 18).

A beach Ken and a feature film with an uncertain tone

In dialogue with MTV News, Gosling assured that he was born to play Ken in Gerwig’s live action film. «There has always been a Ken in me, he is the character I was born to be. I feel this ‘Ken-ergy’ and the ‘Ken-ergy’ is alive in me now.”

The first image of Gosling as Ken was released by Warner Bros on June 15 and was all the rage on the networks. In said photo he could be seen with platinum hair, similar to the one he wore in Derek Cianfrance’s drama, The Place Beyond the Pines, albeit in a totally different atmosphere. In addition, in the image he looked tanned, smiling, with a denim vest and his abs exposed. All very beachy, relaxed, and with the omnipresent bubblegum pink.

That was the second official photo of the film, since in April the star of the film, Robbie, had been presented, just as smiling as his colleague, only on top of a pink convertible. Gerwig was inspired by the famous Mattel company toy line for the script he wrote with his partner, director Noah Baumbach.

Barbie, which has already finished filming and will hit commercial theaters in mid-July 2023, has a luxury cast. The cast includes Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey (the actress from the Netflix series, sex educationwhom many have physically compared to Robbie), Emerald Fennell, Will Ferrell, and another actor from sex education: the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.

Although details of the script have not transpired, its actors were slipping some pearls. Simu Liu described it as “wild and unique” and denied that it was a musical, although many figures had to rehearse to dance in certain sequences. “When you’re shooting a scene and it works, and you hear a laugh in the background, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said the actor. Shang Chi about what the weather was like on the set of the director of Ladybird Y little women.

“When I talk about a Barbie movie, people tell me that they are already imagining where the story can go, but the moment Gerwig’s name appears as director, everyone begins to doubt. No one is sure which way it can go,” said Margot Robbie, who produced the film with LuckyChap Entertainment along with LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley, Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

On the other hand, Josey McNamara of LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz of Mattel are also executive producers of a feature film that generates huge expectations and heated debates.

