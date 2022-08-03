how many he has won with the national team and the club

Having won the French Super Cup with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is truly one step away from history: the number of titles won in his amazing career, between club and Argentina national team, is still increasing. And, by now, he is tailing the world record holder: it is the 39-year-old Dani Alves, who has 43, against 41 of the striker from Rosario.

Here are all 41 Lionel Messi titles

It is for this reason that the eyes of Pulga fans and all football fans are focused on the next French championship and, before its conclusion, on the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Occasions that, in the event of a positive outcome, would lead Lionel Messi to reach the number of titles of his Brazilian colleague.

Titles won with the Argentine national team (4):

– 2005 Under 20 World Cup

– 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

– America’s Cup of 2021

– Final 2022 Italy-Argentina

Titles won with Barcelona (35):

– World Club Championships in 2010, 2012 and 2016

– Champions League in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015

– European Super Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2016

– Spanish Liga in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019

– King’s Cup in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021

– Spanish Super Cup in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019

Titles won with Paris Saint-Germain (2):

– Ligue 1 in 2022

– French Super Cup in 2022.

For Lionel Messi there would be a title number 42 which, however, is not attributed to him, the 2005 Spanish Super Cup won by Barcelona. The Catalans won 3-0 in the first leg, losing 2-1 in the return but Messi was not called up on both occasions and that is why the counts do not take him into consideration

