How is Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship today

friends gave us one of the funniest and most exciting stories on the small screen. Because it stars a group of friends, it was hard not to identify with each one of them. For this reason, it continues to be an impossible success to knock down.

Among the group of protagonists were Monica and Rachel, two inseparable friends who captured the hearts of the audience with their complicity and great moments. They were performed by Courtney Cox Y Jennifer Anistonwho became great companions in real life.

A friendship that crossed the screen and remains alive today

Although in fiction the characters were friends from a very young age, the truth is that the interpreters only met on the set. Sharing so many hours together, they became best friends and accompanied each other at all times. So much so that, almost 30 years later, keep up the great bond that brought them together back then.

Like Monica and Rachel, the actresses are very companions.

On their Instagram accounts, both share photos of the meetings they hold at home or in different places. They are always very funny, joking about the years they shared together and about their new anecdotes. They frequently travel to the Cape and Tahiti to unwind from their busy schedules.

Not only do they share trips to other parts of the world, but they also celebrate their birthdays together and also accompany each other during the achievements they reach professionally. Of course, as it is a good friendship, they are also present in difficult moments. Both supported each other during their respective divorces.

Jennifer Aniston also accompanied Courtney Cox during her fertility problems, a difficult story that was used for the last seasons of friends. Finally, the actress became pregnant in 2003 and gave birth to Coco Arquettewho is the goddaughter of her great friend and former cast partner.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and yes, many times I have slept at his house. We do not say certain things about our friendship to the public, but something they should know is that she has been there for me, against all odds… and that is appreciated, ”she once declared. Aniston. Words that were said years ago, but are still valid today. We celebrate your beautiful friendship!

