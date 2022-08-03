Highest Paid Actors in Hollywood in 2022; complete list

The opening of cinemas after a year besieged by the pandemic brought popular and prominent figures of the seventh art back to the big screen, such is the case of Tom Cruise, who brought pilot Pete Michell back to life in Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing film of his prolific career, so it’s no surprise that he’s at the top of the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors for 2022.

The report published by the specialized media Variety puts at the top of the ranking Tom Cruisewho will earn around 100 million dollars for his participation in the sequel to top gunwhich includes royalties, ticket sales, his salary, and the revenue to be made when the film hits streaming services.

Behind Tom Cruise, although far away, stands Will Smith. Pthat to his scandal in the last edition of the Oscars that won him the veto of the Film Academy, the actor will receive a salary of 35 million dollars for his performance in the film emancipationwhich is scheduled to be released in 2023.

The third and fourth position is occupied by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt, both with 30 million dollars. The first will obtain said figure for his role in Killers of the Flower Moonby Martin Scorsese, while Pitt will do it for starring in a drama about Formula One of which the title is still unknown, but which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind the success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The rockappears in fifth place for the 22.5 million dollars that he will receive for playing the antihero of Black Adam.

The rock He is not the only actor in the DC universe who joins the list, since in the 13th place he stands out Jason Momoa who will receive 15 million dollars for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The list lists the salaries of 26 Hollywood stars, of which only six are women, lor that talks about the clear lack of female protagonists, the inequity in the industry and the salary gap. The actresses who are in the ranking are: Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis Y Anya-Taylor Joy.

Here is the full ranking released by Variety:

Tom Cruise ( Top Gun: Maverick) – 100 million Will Smith ( Emancipation)- 35 millions Leonardo Dicaprio ( Killers of the Flower Moon)- 30 millions Brad Pitt- 30 millions Dwayne Johnson ( Black Adam)- 22.5 millions Will Ferrell ( Spirited)- 20 millions Chris Hemsworth ( Extraction 2)- 20 millions Vin Diesel ( Fast X)- 20 millions Tom Hardy ( Venom 3)- 20 millions Joaquin Phoenix ( Joker 2)- 20 millions Ryan Reynolds ( Spirited)- 20 millions Denzel Washington ( The Equalizer 3)- 20 millions Jason Momoa ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)- 15 millions Eddie Murphy ( Beverly Hills Cop 4)- 15 millions Chris Pine ( Star Trek sequel)- 13 millions Steve Carell ( Minions: The Rise of Gru)- 12.5 millions Ryan Gosling ( Barbie)- 12.5 millions Margot Robbie ( Barbie)- 12.5 millions Millie Bobby Brown ( Enola Holmes 2)- 10 millions Timothee Chalamet ( Wonka)- 9 millions Matt Damon ( Oppenheimer)- 4 millions Robert Downey Jr ( Oppenheimer)- 4 millions Emily Blunt ( Oppenheimer)- 4 millions Daniel Kaluya ( Nope)- 4 millions Jamie Lee Curtis ( Halloween Ends)- 3.5 millions Anya-Taylor Joy ( Furiosa)- 1.8 million

