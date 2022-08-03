Here is the cream that JLo uses to have radiant skin

She has her own brand of skin care products and is one of the most desired, yet the (second time) new bride Jennifer Lopezwho is considered a beauty authority has a secret (which does not bear her name) to having enviable skin at 53.

The star of Marry Me, just passed through Capri for the benefit concert organized by LuisaViaRoma X Unicef ​​to the repeated requests on question number one and which concerns her skin, she sent the answer to her fans during an interview in 2014 with the TV presenter Andy Cohen.

Jennifer then explained that she had been using it for many years Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream which is also found on Amazon.

The Dr. Hauschka brand is an old school skincare brand loved by stars. Founded in 1967 by Elisabeth Sigmund and Rudolf Hauschka, it had a clear goal when it was launched: to revolutionize cosmetics from a small Swabian spa town. His philosophy has been very simple from the beginning: from chemistry to nature. Today, more and more people are attentive to ecological and social issues, even when choosing a cosmetic and Dr. Hauschka has provided them with the answers, some of which have not changed for more than 50 years. Considered for years the trusted friend of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Kate Upton and Anne Hathaway, lovers of a holistic skincare regimen, it includes cleansers, creams and toners with a mission: to support the healing of humanity and the earth through practices and sustainable production methods, which began in unsuspecting times when these terms were not yet the domain of marketing.

In the gallery we have collected other rose skincare proposals.