HBO Max removes five original movies from its catalog – Spoiler Time

After the surprising decision not to release the film by batgirl and canning it as a project that will never see the light of day, neither in theaters nor on digital platforms, The changes in hbo max continue, since as of today six original films have been removed from this service.
superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy; the remake of the witches directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred by Anne Hathaway, octavia spencer, Stanley Tucci Y Chris Rock; the comedy An American Pickle of seth roden; locked down with Anne Hathaway Y Chiwetel Ejiofor; and the drama Charm City Kingswere the titles that are no longer available on the service.
It should be noted that these titles are added to Moonshot with Lana Condor Y Cole Sprouse, a film that was removed from the catalog months ago, without any justification and silently. All these titles are still on digital platforms for purchase or rent. In addition, this news is related to the cancellation of the premiere of House Partyreboot of the original film of the 90which was scheduled to premiere last Thursday July 28 and that was removed from the calendar for no reason or reason therefor
These news, added to many rumours, come at a time when there is uncertainty about the future of Warner Bros Discoverya conglomerate that emerged from the merger of warnermediaa company that sold its then owner a few months ago AT&TY Discovery, Inc.. Since this new company began to operate, important changes were announced in the restructuring of the company, which mainly had to do with the budget that was previously spent.
Generating project cancellations like batgirlwhich was already filmed and in post-production, cancellation of series like Raised by Wolves, Close Enough Y Chubby Chroniclesthe latter as part of a strategy to change the model of productions aimed at a family audience [vía]. Going through the cancellation of original productions of TNT Y TBSfollowing with the next sale of The CW and that a month ago it was announced that hbo max would stop producing original content in a certain part of Europeand that the original contents would be removed from the service.
Uncertainty is strong in the audiovisual industry since it is also reported that more than 70% of the development team hbo max will be fired in the next few days [vía]. According to rumours, the new strategy is aimed at replacing the brand of hbo max by Discovery+ globally, letting HBO, and its premium label, continue independently until it is now. For which it is not yet known what could happen with original series like Hacks, Minx Y Our Flag Means Deathwhich already have official renewal, as well as other titles that are waiting.
If this latest information is confirmed, many unknowns are in the air for the final consumer, since in the case of the Latin American public there are those who accessed the platform for a cost of fifty% for life, as well as the rights of the UEFA champions league. Also all this could affect the plans of other companies of Warner Bros Discoverysince on the cinema side, there are doubts about the release of Flashmuch of it generated by the bad image of Ezra Miller.