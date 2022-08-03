HBO Max removes five original movies from its catalog – Spoiler Time

After the surprising decision not to release the film by batgirl and canning it as a project that will never see the light of day, neither in theaters nor on digital platforms, The changes in hbo max continue, since as of today six original films have been removed from this service. superintelligence starring Melissa McCarthy; the remake of the witches directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred by Anne Hathaway, octavia spencer, Stanley Tucci Y Chris Rock; the comedy An American Pickle of seth roden; locked down with Anne Hathaway Y Chiwetel Ejiofor; and the drama Charm City Kingswere the titles that are no longer available on the service. It should be noted that these titles are added to Moonshot with Lana Condor Y Cole Sprouse, a film that was removed from the catalog months ago, without any justification and silently. All these titles are still on digital platforms for purchase or rent. In addition, this news is related to the cancellation of the premiere of House Partyreboot of the original film of the 90which was scheduled to premiere last Thursday July 28 and that was removed from the calendar for no reason or reason therefor

These news, added to many rumours, come at a time when there is uncertainty about the future of Warner Bros Discoverya conglomerate that emerged from the merger of warnermediaa company that sold its then owner a few months ago AT&TY Discovery, Inc.. Since this new company began to operate, important changes were announced in the restructuring of the company, which mainly had to do with the budget that was previously spent. Generating project cancellations like batgirlwhich was already filmed and in post-production, cancellation of series like Raised by Wolves, Close Enough Y Chubby Chroniclesthe latter as part of a strategy to change the model of productions aimed at a family audience [vía]. Going through the cancellation of original productions of TNT Y TBSfollowing with the next sale of The CW and that a month ago it was announced that hbo max would stop producing original content in a certain part of Europeand that the original contents would be removed from the service.

