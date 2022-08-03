Has Marvel canceled the series of one of its Avengers?

MADRID, 2 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

The Marvel panel at the Comic Con 2022 marked the return in style of the house of ideas to the convention, which once again established itself as the most important event in the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Although there were many announcements, including the future of the brand new Saga of the Multiverse Covering the remainder of Phase 4 as well as Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU movies and series, fans noted several absences. And among them stands out the lack of confirmation of the release date of ‘Armor Wars’.

Announced in December 2020, the fiction is expected to narrate how James Rhodes, War Machine (Don Cheadle) faces one of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) biggest fears, that its advanced technology falls into the wrong hands. Although the avalanche of announced titlesNothing was known about this fiction, which has caused the alarms of the fans to jump, fearing that the project had been cancelled.

But, as a result of the commotion and rumors aroused by the absence of fiction at SDCC 2022, the showrunner of ‘Armor Wars’Yassir Lester, has quickly come out to reassure supporters and ensure that the war machine series it is not cancelled. It was on Instagram, where the screenwriter published a ‘story’, in which he made it clear that the project was still standing. “I promise you we’ll keep going“, wrote.

It is evident that the series has suffered a delay whose reasons have not transpired, given that, unlike other productions that were announced on those same dates, ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘Ironheart’, ‘Armor Wars’ is the only one of which hardly any details are known. Despite the secrecy, what seems clear is that ‘Armor Wars’ will be part of Phase 6.





The titles that make up Phase 5 have already been announced, and unless there is a last-minute change, Phase 6 has several vacant slots on its schedule. At SDCC 2022, Feige only revealed three Multiverse Saga Finals titles, the Fantastic Four reboot, and the two new Avengers installments. In the sketch, it was observed that there are eight dates that do not have an assigned title.

That means ‘Armor Wars’ It may be one of those productions to be announced. For now, we will have to wait for new updates, such as D23, which is scheduled to be held on September 9.