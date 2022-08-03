Has George Clooney boycotted Israel?

Hollywood heartthrob actor-director George Clooney said he turned down $35 million to be part of a commercial airline campaign because the country “although it’s an ally, it’s questionable at times,” he said in an interview. Guardian.

“They offered me 35 million dollars for a day’s work for an airline ad, but I discussed it with Amal [Clooney, la abogada de derechos humanos con la que se casó en 2014] And we decided it’s not worth it. I was [asociado con] a country that, while an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought, ‘Well, if it takes a minute of my sleep, it’s not worth it,'” Clooney said, without elaborating on exactly which country he was referring to.

The comment sparked a frenzy from social media users, who speculated whether he was referring to Israel, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman have starred in advertising campaigns for the Emirates airlines Emirates and Etihad, respectively.

For their part, fellow Hollywood celebrities Morgan Freeman and Kevin Costner and sports superstars Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi starred in popular campaigns for Turkish Airlines.

Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer of Lebanese origin, is aware of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the atrocities it commits in them, just as it has done in her native Lebanon for decades.

However, he has previously rejected a UN offer to investigate possible war crimes in Gaza in 2014.

In a statement she said: “I am horrified by the situation in the occupied Gaza Strip, in particular the civilian casualties that have been caused, and I strongly believe that there must be an independent investigation and accountability for the crimes that have been committed.”

“I am honored to have received the offer, but given existing commitments – including eight ongoing cases – I was unfortunately unable to accept this role.”

Both the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have seen their human rights record called into question by the arrest of human rights activists and the lack of freedom of expression.