harsh sentence for Raquel Sánchez Silva

02.08.2022 11:21 p.m.

Selena Gomez appreciates the support of her fans

Selena Gomez has celebrated his 30th birthday with a heartfelt thank you message towards his followers. “I’ve been able to see some of his messages. I don’t read many comments, but the few i read were very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take it for granted,” the singer began. “I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. for being in my life, for growing with me, for putting up with me“added the actress.

The singer Selena Gomez

Edurne returns to the tour after her problems with her voice

¡edurne is back on stage! The singer is already recovered from her throat problems and this Tuesday he resumes his concert tour in A Coruña. For this return, the jury of gottalent a change has been made look and he has cut his blonde hair to bet on the style measure which is so fashionable now.

Last June, the interpreter of Sunrise announced that he was going to save a few weeks “of vocal rest without singing” on medical advice.

Edurne returns to the stage with a new ‘look’ / INSTAGRAM

David Bisbal shows off his abs

David Bisbal is enjoying some deserved vacation after celebrating his 20 years in music and has decided move to Almeria, his homeland, to reunite with his family. The singer has shared on his Instagram account an image of the most torrid in which show off your abs in front of all his followers.

David Bisbal shows off his abs / INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lawrence’s funny coincidence in New York

Despite being away from the spotlight since she was a mother, the actress can be seen on the streets of New York. What she did not expect was that in one of those walks coincided with a passerby who was wearing the exact same dress as her. The cameras have captured the smile and the look of Jennifer Lawrence to the woman.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence / NETWORKS

Camilo’s curious bathroom

While Eduardo Casanova and other stars opt for nudism, the Colombian singer has gotten into the water with pants.

Camilo on the beach / NETWORKS

tATu returns to the stage

Lena Katina Y Julia Volkova they come back They do it in September and with the same name of the controversial band that gave them fame. It will be in Minsk (Belarus) on September 3 within the framework of the AMC Fight Nights, organized by a Russian martial arts organization.

Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell are expecting a second child

Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell published a carousel of photographs on their Instagram accounts in which, together with their daughter, they announced that they were expanding the family. In one of the photographs, Elisabet wore a T-shirt that reads ‘big sister‘, surrounded by various toy dolls.

The couple has decided to wait to find out the sex of the baby to make the news public. Elisabet will become, throughout the autumn months of 2023, an older sister of a little boy. Since the news was published, the family has received the Congratulations from his admirers and great friends and even from the Lakers team itself.

Pau Gasol and his family / INSTAGRAM

Bad Bunny’s kiss to a fan

Treacherously. This has been the kiss that a fan has stolen from the Puerto Rican singer in the middle of a party.

Italian justice rules that Mario Biondo was murdered

Italian justice has concluded that mario biondo, the husband of Raquel Sánchez Silva found dead hanged in the library of his house in Madrid, did not commit suicide, but was murdered. The body was found on May 30, 2013 and, more than nine years later and two autopsiesthe judge agrees with the mother of the Palermo cameraman.

The events have caused rumors to return in which the victim’s family pointed to the Spanish as responsible. In fact, the judge points out that “the contradictions contained in the widow’s statements de Biondo should have induced Spanish researchers to carry out wiretapping to determine the truth of the facts.

Raquel Sanchez Silva and Mario Biondo

The new and elite school of the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

After moving from London, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also changed schools for their children George, Charlotte – Louis was not going yet -. The new center is a school closer to home and more elite. This is the Lambrook, in Berkshire, where they pay 8,000 euros per quarter. Of course, classes are six days a week.