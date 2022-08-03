Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt celebrates the eighth anniversary of the film

It has already been 8 years since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film landed on the big screen, and its protagonist Chris Pratt is celebrating the anniversary on Instagram.

As we look forward to seeing what James Gunn and the universe’s most ramshackle band of heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have in store for us this time – we just tell you Adam Warlock! -, the interpreter of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord Chris Pratt wanted to pause for a moment on a particular anniversary and celebrate the path of the saga until today on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the arrival in the halls of the first film.

“8 years ago, on this day, Star Lord and the Guardians debuted on the big screen“writes the actor in the caption of his latest post on Instagram”I am more and more amazed looking at the community we have built over the last 8 years! And it’s all your doing! Thank you for letting us do what we love. Never forget … We are the Guardians of the Galaxy“.

With a cast made up of Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan, among others, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has been with us for almost a decade … for us the third film? Will we say goodbye to these characters? Let us know what you think, and which has been your favorite Marvel Studios movie so far.