Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn announces a moratorium, the hunt for the infamous easter egg halted | Cinema

Fans have been analyzing every single detail of Guardians of the Galaxy looking for an infamous easter egg that no one can find. The director has read the proposals of the fans that have come to his eyes over the years, but although he has admitted that someone has actually come close to it, still no one has succeeded in the intent.

A few years ago, faced with the accusation that this infamous easter egg did not exist, he promised: “If there is no Easter Egg I will give you $ 100,000. Having saved this message, I will consider it a legally binding contract“.

Now, waiting for the release of the third volume, the director has announced a break:

I’m putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released, because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry! 🪺 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy will return to the small screen with a Christmas special on Disney + at the end of the year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

