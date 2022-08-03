Great teaser of Oppenheimer the new Nolan with Cillian Murphy

The first teaser for ‘Oppenheimer’ was released, the new film by Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy playing the father of the atomic bomb

The new film by the prestigious director Cristopher Nolan (The director of The Origin, Interstellar and more) with Cillian Murphy (the protagonist of Peaky Blinders) already has his first trailer.

Oppenheimer will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, so we will still have to wait a bit to see it. The film, as can be inferred from its title, will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project and father of the atomic bomb.

What is it about?

As its name suggests, ‘Oppenheimer’ aims to tell the story of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimerat the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and the Manhattan project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Nolan’s Oppenheimer will be based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, titled ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer‘ and written by Kai Bird Y Martin J Sherwin in which they describe it thus:

J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the iconic figures of the 20th century, a brilliant physicist who led efforts to build the atomic bomb for his wartime country, only to be confronted with the moral consequences of scientific progress. In this masterful and acclaimed biography twenty-five years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and history at its finest, fascinating and deeply informative.”

Trailer

Cast

The famed director will feature an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer) Matt Damon (Leslie Groves) Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock), rami maleck, benny safdie (Edward Teller), Josh Hartnett (ErnestLawrence), dane dehaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold (Frank Oppenheimer), Olli Haasviki, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano (Robert Serber) and Kenneth Brangh.

Are you waiting for it, moviegoers?