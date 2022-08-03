Grab the same Nike sneaker style Jennifer Lopez rocked recently

Ads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for some product and service links.

Whatever Jennifer Lopez wears, we want to wear it too. This is more or less our motto. Of course, that’s not always possible: not everyone has a custom Versace dress hanging in our closet. But when it comes to more casual looks, we can sometimes pick a garment or two actually within our budget.

We always agree to have more pairs of shoes on our shoe rack, and comfortable trainers are the kind of footwear that will never get old. You can bet on it especially when it comes to brands like Nike! J. He knows: he recently wore a pair!

Nordstrom

Buy the Nike Air Presto sneaker starting at $ 115 on Amazon! Also available on Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lopez was recently spotted in Los Angeles, just two days after getting married to Ben Affleck, on his way to a studio in a comfortable athleisure look. She wore a half zip top and leggings, while she wore a pair of black and white Nike Air Presto trainers on her feet. These shoes debuted in 2000 and are known for their extreme comfort!

Fortunately, you can still grab a pair of super similar Air Presto on multiple sites. These high-performance running shoes are perfect for workouts and active days, but are easily cool enough for casual rides too. They feel “like an old favorite shirt” thanks to the stretch sock upper and things get better from there!

Nordstrom

Watch it!

Buy the Nike Air Presto sneaker starting at $ 115 on Amazon! Also available on Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sneakers also have an adjustable lacing cage, a heel tab and signature swoosh on the toe, midsole and heel. As for the features you can’t see, they also have Nike Air technology, which offers rebound with every step, as well as cushioning made to absorb the impact of solid and rocky ground and help distribute weight. These shoes are also nice and light!

Pick up these black and white shoes for a look that’s closer to J. Lo’s, or grab an all-white pair on Amazon if it’s more in line with your style! Some sizes are out of stock and we don’t know when or if they’ll be back!

Watch it!

Buy the Nike Air Presto sneaker starting at $ 115 on Amazon! Also available on Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Read the article

Not your style? Shop more from Nike here and explore more sneakers on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s daily deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorites below:

9 of the Best Spring Sandals and Slip-Ons for Plantar Fasciitis The Best Self-Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange The 11 Best White Sneakers To Buy This Season This post was brought to you by the team at Us Weekly’s Shop With Us . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding dresses, bags, plus size swimwear, women’s trainers, bridal shapewear and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. The selection of products and services, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by Us Weekly or any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team can receive products from manufacturers for free to test. Additionally, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not determine our decision as to whether a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently of the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at [email protected] Happy shopping!

Ads