GOODBYE TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE: After 11 years at Leicester City, Kasper Schmeichel will play for a new club

After 11 seasons at Leicester City, kasper schmeichel He will take on a new challenge in his professional career. The historic Danish goalkeeper will leave the foxeswhere he left an indelible mark, to be part of the OGC Nicea French club that recently announced the signing of Aaron Ramsey.

According to the report of Roman Fabrizio, the most trusted source on market-related matters, the move is made. After ending his relationship with the team in which he achieved glory, Kasper passed the medical tests with the Ligue 1 entity. It is a matter of -little- time for the operation to become official.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL WILL PLAY AT THE OGC NICE

I arrange his departure from Leicester City.

Agreed with OGC Nice.

Contract for the next 3 seasons.

Medical completed in the morning and then contract signed for Kaspar Schmeichel as new OGC Nice player. Follows Aaron Ramsey and Mattia Viti as new signings for Favre. 🔴🤝 #OGCNice Contract until June 2025 confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

We had a feeling that Schmeichel would end his career at Leicester City. But hey, it’s okay to want to try something different. He arrives to take on an important role in a project that wants to remain a leading player in the French championship.

His first objective, obviously, will be to perform at a high level to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible way. Let’s not forget that he is the leader of a Danish National Team that wants to continue making history (they come from being in the TOP 4 of the Euro ).

Undefeated data. Kasper Schmeichel recorded 479 official matches for Leicester City. He shone in the Championship (he was there for 3 seasons) and in the Premier League (8 seasons being one of the best in the most demanding League on the planet). Institutional legend.

Did you know…? Kasper Schmeichel was a Premier League champion, FA Cup champion and Community Shield champion with Leicester City. In addition, he was very important for the club to get into the top 8 in its first participation in a UEFA Champions League. Iconic.