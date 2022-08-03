Get to know the catalog of series, movies and documentaries coming to HBO Max in August
August 2, 2022, 4:50 PM
A new month and new releases arrive at HBO MAX. Original productions and also classics are added to the platform in August 2022.
In tapes, the multiple winner of the Academy Awards stands out: La La Land: City of Dreams. As for series, the house of the dragona Game of Throne spin-off production, grabs all the attention.
Check out all the premieres below:
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone star in La la land
– Travelers: Lost in Time, August 5
– Hero mode, August 5
– DC Showcase: Constantine The House of Mystery
– Father Stu’s Miracle
– This girl is a mess
– La La Land: A Love Story
– Explicit lyrics: Straight Outta Compton
– Sing 2 Come and sing again!
– Game of Thrones (4K), August 1
– Industry (Season 2), August 1
– The house of the dragon, August 21
– House of Ho (Season 2), August 25
– The freestyle revolution
– Pennyworth (Season 1 and 2)
– Selena + Chef (Season 4)
– Sweet Life: Los Angeles
Naruto is one of the most popular anime
Animation:
– Naruto (Season 1), August 1
– Weather Squad
– Dark Gwen, Lost Gwen
– Christmas moon around the world
– The nights of Tig and Seek
– The Three Stooges Save Christmas
– Octonauts
documentaries
– Brené Brown: Atlas of the heart
– Gunda
– Katrina’s Children
I am Alfred Hitchcock.