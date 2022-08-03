From Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian: celebrities with the largest carbon footprint for private jets – El Sol de Tijuana

The big stars of the entertainment can give luxuries of big sizesuch as having a private jet to travel to any part of the world they need, either for work or on vacation. However, have you not thought that so eco friendly can be this?

A few days ago, the British sustainability marketing company yardshared an interesting investigation titled “Just Plane Wrong: Celebrities With The Worst CO2 Emissions From Private Jets” where they pose the following question: Which celebrities are the biggest offenders of private jet CO2 emissions? and delve into the impact of celebrity flights on our environment.

It may interest you: Bad Bunny: How he went from super bagger to having a $120 million tour

The investigation arose as a result of a controversial post on Instagram by the model and businesswoman Kylie Jennerwhere she shows a black and white photo of her hugging her partner, the rapper Travis Scottbetween two planes with the description “you wanna take mine or yours ?” which translates: “do you want to take yours or mine?” meaning that they must decide which plane they will take to fly.

In addition to this, the British company also extracted data from the Twitter account Celebrity Jetswhich is dedicated to tracking the air routes of celebrity planes and Analyze fuel costs and your CO2 emissions per trip. It is worth mentioning that the analysis carried out by Yard is only so far in the year 2022.

Well, what are the celebrities?

1.- Taylor Swift tops this list. It was determined that your plane is the largest emitter of CO2 in this year so far. Its total flight emissions for the year amount to 8,293.54 tons, or 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of an average person.

two.- Floyd Mayweather. Just a little below the Swift average, the boxer’s plane emits 7,076.8 tons of CO2, 1,011 times more than the annual average of a person.

3.- Jay Z. Beyonce’s husband’s plane emits 6,981.3 tons of CO2. That’s 997.3 times more than the average person’s annual emissions.

4.-a rod. J-Lo’s ex-fiancé accumulates 5,342.7 tons of CO2 from his private jet so far this year, 763.24 times more emissions than the average person produces in a year.

5.- Blake Shelton. So far, Gwen Stefani’s husband’s jet has emitted 4,495 tons of CO2, 642 times more than the average person produces in an entire year.

6.- steven spielberg. The legendary film director emits 4,465 tons of CO2, 637.9 times more than the average person’s annual emissions.

7.- kim kardashian. Kim’s plane emitted 4,268.5 tons of carbon emissions over 57 flights. 609.8 times more than what the average person emits in a year.

8.- Mark Wahlberg. The actor has emitted 3772.85 tons of CO2 emissions in 101 flights so far in 2022, that’s 538.9 times more than the annual average of a person.

9.- Oprah Winfrey. The TV presenter has emitted an estimated 3,493.17 tons of CO2 from the use of her private jet, 499 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person.

10.- Finally, and to the surprise of many, Kylie Jenner does not appear on this list, however, she closes with her partner, Travis Scott. It has accumulated 3033.3 tons of CO2 this year alone.

ACCESS OUR DIGITAL EDITION SUBSCRIBE HERE!