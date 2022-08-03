From Marc Anthony’s vacations to Sofía Vergara’s tender companion: celebrities in one click

Marc Anthony enjoys a vacation on a boat in the bay of Miami with the family of David Beckham and Victoria Adams. Both families maintain a close friendship, so much so that they named Marc and Eva Longoria godparents of their children Cruz and Harper (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Actress Sofía Vergara leaves accompanied by her puppy for a shopping trip at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills. The American Idol star looked splendid in a psychedelic green top and beige pants. The Colombian was working on her next project: Netflix’s “Griselda”, where she plays the late Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her best poses in workout clothes during an amateur photo shoot on the beach in Malibu



Lindsay Lohan celebrates with her husband, Bader Shammas, her mother Dina, her sister Ali and her brother Cody for a night out in New York. The couple broke the news that they were secretly married earlier this month

Lady Gaga reunites with her beloved pooches as she returns after starting her world tour

Diego Luna went to Good Morning America to talk about his new Star Wars Andor series. Fans who recognized him walking the streets of New York greeted him from a distance

Boys trip for Tom Holland, his brother Harry and a friend, who traveled to Cabo San Lucas to spend some quiet days. There they practiced paddle boarding and went shopping

Eva Longoria is seen holding white balloons while wearing a matching white ensemble. The actress went out to dinner with her husband José Bastón and her friends at Nobu in Malibu

The newly single Emily Ratajkowski walks with her little one in Manhattan before the eyes of her neighbors, who came to greet the little one

British model Cara Delevingne enjoys a few drinks with friends in a pub in Notting Hill, London (Photo: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Momi Giardina spoke about her relationship with Martín Bossi: “He was the only person I took antidepressants for”

Luis Ventura spoke about the health of his 8-year-old son: “He still doesn’t speak, he has to be stimulated”

In the midst of the scandal, Dalma Maradona shared a chat with Verónica Ojeda: “Who is the one who plays the good one?”