From Marc Anthony’s vacations to Sofía Vergara’s tender companion: celebrities in one click
In addition, Lindsay Lohan celebrated her secret wedding and Alessandra Ambrosio starred in a campaign with a very original white sports look
KEEP READING:
Momi Giardina spoke about her relationship with Martín Bossi: “He was the only person I took antidepressants for”
Luis Ventura spoke about the health of his 8-year-old son: “He still doesn’t speak, he has to be stimulated”
In the midst of the scandal, Dalma Maradona shared a chat with Verónica Ojeda: “Who is the one who plays the good one?”