From Luis Miguel to Tom Cruise, loves, fleeting romances and some scandals in the life of Sofía Vergara

A Sofia Vergara He doesn’t like to talk about his love past. With that friendly Colombian cadence in her voice and a somewhat defiant smile, she evades questions about the men who passed through her life whenever she can. “The question I hate the most is when they ask me about my boyfriends, my lovers. That bothers me because you try to have privacy. So I’m warning you once and for all, ”she clarified to Jaime Bayly a couple of years ago in a heads-up match and immediately left him out of the game. The journalist Pilar Castaño -“the first lady of fashion in Colombia”-, on the other hand, made a confession between laughter that perfectly describes how well the megastar from Barranquilla had a sentimental time: “I’ve eaten filet mignon”, was dispatched.

Sofía Vergara assured that in love she has had “very good luck” Backgrid/The Grosby Group

To “the first lady of fashion in Colombia”, as Castaño is known for her weight in the world fashionist of the coffee country, it was not complicated at all for Vergara to confess. He only needed a brutal sincerity: “I remember my envy when you went out with Luis Miguel . We are not going to talk about that, but I remember perfectly and then, to top it off, then it was Enrique Iglesias. It was already to kill you well, ”he limited in an interview they did by Zoom for hello TV. “It is that I have had very good luck, what do you want me to tell you. I have had good luck. I’ve eaten filet mignon“, answered. From Joe González-Ripoll, the father of her son, to Joe Manganiello, her husband and great love, we review the great achievements of one of the most desired women in the world.

She was barely 18 years old and was taking her first steps as a model when she married José Luis “Joe” González-Ripoll, the son of a renowned Colombian architect and mayor of Barranquilla twice. He was ten years her senior and the reason he pushed them down the aisle was a positive pregnancy test. The marriage lasted two years. According to the Colombian magazine soho, the passion that they used to express in public during their first months of love vanished and the end came due to infidelity: Joe discovered her in a nightclub in Bogotá with another man. With the divorce papers already signed, Sofia began to star in more and more advertising campaigns and her career took off. The actress’s relationship with her first love was always very cordial: together they raised Manolo, the only son of the celebrity and the most important man in her life.

Manolo González Vergara is the only son of actress Sofía Vergara, he also inherited a taste for the artistic medium and has participated in some films @sofiavergara – @sofiavergara

When her beauty took her to the Viña del Mar festival to act as presenter, Vergara took advantage of the opportunity far beyond the work aspect: she fell in love with Luis Miguel and her name began to travel the world. The crush, in addition to flashes and glamour, generated all kinds of versions in the gossip press, especially in relation to the end of the friendship of The Sun King and the actor Jaime Camil, with whom Vergara had a relationship before meeting the singer. The love came to an end a few months later: according to reports, but no one made it official, the Mexican would have ended the relationship when he found out that it was she who told the paparazzi where to find them.

Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara Bauer-Griffin – GC Images

Bad boys, Hollywood stars and Latin or African-American singers: Sofia Vergara’s love list has men for all tastes. And although not all these relationships were confirmed by their protagonists, they did appear in the press and were news in the world.

During his early years in Miami and after a fleeting romance with Enrique Iglesias, the Colombian was related to Chris Paciello, the owner of several nightclubs and renowned mobster of the busy city of Florida. The end of the relationship came, according to reports, when Paciello was imprisoned in 2000 accused of murder. After a resounding turn of the page, Vergara got involved in 2003 with the British R&B singer Craig David, a “good boy”, according to The Mirrorand with Puff Daddy, although not much information came out of this meeting.

Vergara returned to the cover of magazines two years later when Tom Cruise was crushed to meet her on the set of Four brothers. Without being able to get it out of her head, he saw her again -and managed to win her over during the post-Oscar party that Will Smith and her wife organized in 2005. According to Andrew Morton in his book Tom Cruise: The Authorized Biographythe protagonist of Mission Impossible organized a dinner with her children and the young woman from Barranquilla with the aim of evaluating her as a mother. Although everything seemed to be going perfectly, Vergara ended the courtship. The reason? Cruise’s obsession with Scientology. It is that the Colombian actress thought, according to what Morrón wrote, that she would go “directly to hell” if she accepted the actor’s marriage proposal.

After getting rid of Cruise, a brief romance with Mark Wahlberg emerged that was never confirmed. Who did immediately take charge of his irrepressible passion for the model was the singer Cristian Castro, who even went further in terms of flattery: he even admitted that his relationship with Vergara was the most unforgettable of all he had and defined it as the great love of his life.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

In 2010, the protagonist of modern-family joined his path to that of Nick Loeb, a businessman and actor from one of the richest and most traditional families in New York. In 2012 they got engaged, but two years later everything ended between them: he himself revealed to the newspaper New York Times that the separation was due to the artist’s lack of interest in being a mother again. What kept them tied down for a few more years? The custody of two frozen embryos that they jealously guarded in case at any time they coincided in the desire to be a father. The conflict began later because she wanted to destroy them and he wanted to keep them to implant them in a surrogate mother, it ended in court. In 2017, the American justice ruled again against Loeb’s request.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello The Grosby Group – Mega/The Grosby Group

It wasn’t all over yet with Loeb when Vergara found the great love of her life: actor Joe Manganiello. And although there are several versions of the first time they saw each other, the two told on different occasions that the attraction existed even before they met. “I had only seen him from afar at a few events. I thought he was very attractive, but I wasn’t interested. He was too attractive. Because yes, it is possible to be too handsome. Or that’s what I thought,” she explained after learning about the romance on the show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Sofía Vergara is my perfect woman. She has that Latin charm. She has beautiful curves, face and hair. She is simply beautiful, ”he declared for her part in an interview with People magazine before beginning the relationship.

According to a Cosmopolitan note that reviews the timeline of the artists’ relationship, the first time they saw each other face to face was at the White House correspondents’ dinner in May 2014. She was still engaged to Nick Loeb in that moment, so everyone went their own way. After the event, an eloquent image emerged where Manganiello is seen suggestively looking at a part of Vergara’s body while she chats with a group of people. In August of that same year, Manganiello told E! News: “Yeah, I got totally caught up. That was really fun when we started dating, months after that.”

A few weeks after that dinner, Vergara called off their engagement. Manganiello found out about the breakup and asked Tyler Ferguson, the actress’s partner in ModernFamily, his phone number. What followed is obvious: They dated, fell in love, got engaged over Christmas 2014, got married in 2015 and never parted again.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Instagram

This year the happy couple celebrated their seventh anniversary and every time they are asked, in addition to praising each other, they have a great deal of grace about the details of their life together. Thus, for example, Joe confessed that his wife does not move a single hair when he tells her about his physical exploits on his adventure tourism trips – “She tells me things like, ‘How about I go to my closet and bring a tray with my earrings, and I’ll talk to you about them for the next half hour’”, explained the actor to Jimmy Fallon to graph Vergara’s disinterest-; and the Colombian repeatedly assured that Bubbles, the dog that was initially going to be for her, hates her and stole her husband. “It is not a laughing matter, it is horrible, she has taken my husband, my bed. They sleep together and I sleep on the other side. It has become very rare. But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, she’s obsessed with him,” she told Ellen DeGeneres with some indignation.