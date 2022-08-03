Free! Xbox Game Pass has gifts for Fall Guys, Minecraft and more games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Xbox Game Pass will allow us to play very attractive titles during August and, as if that were not enough, it will also spoil us with attractive gifts simply for having an active subscription. Microsoft has prepared more news for the perks or rewards section of the service, so there will be more gifts for everyone.

During this month there will be more surprises for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the popular Mediatonic game. The service also has gifts for Minecraftan Electronic Arts title and one of the most popular MMOs of the moment.

What rewards will Xbox Game Pass offer during August?

Players with an Ultimate subscription will have access to the rewards that have accumulated in recent weeks plus some new features that were recently confirmed. Among them there is an attractive skin for Fall Guys.

This is the Coconut Milk outfit, a tropical-looking skin that is now available to all users of the service. fans of Minecraft You can also get the Swamp Dweller set now, which includes the Muddy Sweater and Muddy Waders.

Starting August 11, EA will offer the Upgrade Bundle for skate 3, which includes the Skate Create, Maloof Money Cup 2010 NYC, and Black Box Distribution Skate Park packs. These contents give access to special skills and unique equipment.

Finally, there is a surprise for the community of The Elder Scrolls Online. We refer to the Noweyr Pack, which offers a purple mount, a pet and 2 boxes with rewards. This gift will be released on August 16.

To get the gifts, all you have to do is have an Ultimate subscription and visit the rewards section from a console, the Xbox application on PC or the mobile app of the service. Below you can see images of the most recent gifts that are now available.

We love beana coladas 🥥 …anyway go get your Fall Guys Coconut Milk Costume pic.twitter.com/SSLVXY3BsH — Xbox GamePass (@XboxGamePass) August 2, 2022

The frog community’s gonna love this one 🐸 Claim your Muddy Sweater, Muddy Waders, and Hoppin’ emote now pic.twitter.com/7u6zNhlwJ1 — Xbox GamePass (@XboxGamePass) July 26, 2022

