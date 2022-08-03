Fortnite water guns: all the models and how they are

With the summer in full and the temperature peaks in full swing, the smallest of the house will want to go to the beach and the swimming pool. But since it is not possible to play Fortnite in the water (well, technically yes, but it’s not very safe, let’s say), an “alternative” is the water guns of fortnite battle royale. In this short news we comment what Fortnite water guns are there and how they are:

Fortnite water guns: models, what they are like and where to buy them

The first thing you should know about Fortnite water guns is that Hasbro’s Super Soaker/Nerf brand ones are the only ones officially licensed from the game. You also have to take into account that no chain of stores owns its exclusivity; ask in your toy store usual about its availability. According to the official website of these products, some of the stores that have them are El Corte Inglés, Amazon, Carrefour or Toys R Us, among others.

know that all of the water guns in Fortnite shoot just that: water.. They are not the same as the standard Nerf models, which are intended to fire foam projectiles.

Below is a list of Fortnite squirt guns, including which in-game model they are based on:

Fortnite Microsoakers Water Guns

The Fortnite Microsoakers are compact sized water pistols with designs based on various characters and items from the game.such as Caudillo Cárnico, Fish Stick or a Sorbet Fish.

Fortnite Supersoakers Micro Soaker model

Fortnite Supersoaker Burst AR Water Gun

The Supersoaker Burst AR is based on the Burst Assault Rifle from Fortnite.. The FAMAS F1, wow. It is a medium sized assault rifle.

Fortnite Super Soaker Burst AR

Fortnite Supersoaker Compact SMG Water Gun

The Supersoaker Compact SMG is based on the Compact Submachine Gun from Fortnite.. The FN P90. It is a medium sized submachine gun.

Fortnite Super Soaker Compact SMG

Fortnite Supersoaker HC Water Gun

The Supersoaker HC is based on the Heavy Pistol from Fortnite.. The acronym HC of the model in English means “Hand Cannon”, or “Hand Cannon”, another name by which the Desert Eagle on which this Fortnite weapon is based is known. It’s a pretty big gun.

Fortnite Super Soaker HC

Fortnite Supersoaker RL water pistol

The Supersoaker RL is based on the Rocket Launcher from Fortnite.. The initials RL of the model in English mean “Rocket Launcher”, that is, “Rocket Launcher”. The Fortnite weapon is based on the RPG-7. It is quite large and you have to carry it on your shoulder.

Fortnite Super Soaker RL

Fortnite Supersoaker Pump-SG Water Gun

The Pump-SG Supersoaker is based on the Pump Shotgun from Fortnite.. Pump-SG in this case means precisely “Pump Shotgun”, “Slider Shotgun”. The Fortnite weapon is based on the Mossberg 500 and the Remington 870. It is a medium sized shotgun.

Fortnite Super Soaker Pump-SG

Fortnite Supersoaker HG Water Gun

The Supersoaker HG is based on the Harpoon Weapon from Fortnite.. “HG” in this case means “Harpoon Gun”, “Arma Arpón” in Spanish. It is a medium sized pistol.

Fortnite Super Soaker HG

Fortnite Supersoaker TS-R Water Gun

The TS-R Supersoaker is based on the Tactical Shotgun from Fortnite.. “TS” in this case means “Tactical Shotgun”, “Tactical Shotgun” in Spanish. There is no equivalent in real life; the Fortnite weapon takes various elements of real weapons such as triggers and butts from the Mossberg Maverick 88.

Fortnite Supersoaker TS-R Water Gun

In our Fortnite guide we tell you everything about the game; We always have it updated and we give you all the keys to it, such as how to level up fast or how to complete all the Missions.

Sources: Nerf/Hasbro website [1] [2]imfdb.org/Fortnite