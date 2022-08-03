Fortnite Chapter 3: they discover a glitch that can make you win the games | EpicGames | hack | viral | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Technical problems continue Fortnite. The most recent glitch was found in Rave Cave, a popular location that was added to the game with the release of Chapter 3 Season 3. When players jump over the dumpster in Rave Cave and then exit, they will encounter glitches below the map. and immune to attack from others.

Rave Cave is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite right now, as he has the most chests in any location. However, the latest glitch could completely ruin the popularity of the place if Epic Games doesn’t fix it soon.

the popular youtuber GKI spotted the bug and posted it in a video to social media. The content creator revealed a dumpster that can be found slightly underground in Rave Cave. If players fall on top of the container and leave it, they will be trapped under the map.

What causes this fault Fortnite so serious is the fact that it allows players to get easy wins. While underground, players cannot be damaged by their enemies, allowing them to be the last survivor.

Considering that this glitch completely ruins the game, players who use it can be banned for a long period of time.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 8 Challenges

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot from the Chainsaw (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw a fish into the water (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking the horn (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Obtain consumable items (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage 30 meters away or more with Assault Rifles (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

