Fortnite: changes and news today August 2, 2022

Today, Tuesday August 2nd from 2022 news arrives at Fortnite in the form of a hotfix, a update of content that does not require a download of any kind. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news of fortnite season 3 carried out today:

Fortnite August 2 update: do I need to download anything?

Nope, we don’t need to download anything to enjoy the new content added to Fortnite during August 2, 2022. Fortnite Battle Royale patches usually arrive every two weeks, and this week there is no patch as such, but a hotfixor one modification “on the fly” that does not require us to download new files.

Fortnite changes and news on August 2, 2022

The new island of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 has received a change which continues the usual trend seen so far:

In Bursting Cannonthe Residential area of ​​Cañon Condominiumthe bud of Reality Tree has caused spatio-temporal distortions to appear. This area changes in each game between different themes: the atlantis (Coral Castle), a west town (Poblado Picados), a pirate village (as in Chapter 1 Season 8) and a Roman Coliseum (Colossal Colosseum).

On the other hand, an object from previous seasons returns from the camera: the Impact Platform. It is an inflatable mattress that we can find all over the island, both as loot on the ground and inside chests.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration