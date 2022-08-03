‘Forrest Gump’ premiere in theaters its incredible Bollywood-style remake

“Life is like a golgappa: your belly may feel full, but your heart always craves more”. The phrase may not be the one we remember from Forrest Gump, but the meaning is the same. And it is that the remake of Bollywood from the film of Tom Hanks Released in 1994 and based on the novel by Winston Groom, it will hit Spanish cinemas on August 12. titled Laal Singh Chaddhastarring star Aamir Khan -which also produces the film-.

A remake of a Hollywood classic

“I’ve always been attracted Forrest Gump as script. It’s a wonderful story about this character. The truth is that it is a film to feel good about oneself, and at the same time, a film for the whole family”, remarks the actor, who contacted paramount to do a remake and get the commercial rights. The film distributed by Paramount Pictures Spain, was premiere in theaters next August 12 and can be seen in the original version with subtitles, in English and Spanish. In fact, follow in the footsteps of the script by Eric Roth, winner of an Oscar with Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis for the aforementioned film, adapting certain elements to the culture of India.

“ The film reinterprets the 1994 classic

Beyond Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha have the participation of kareena kapoor as Manpreet Kaur, giving life to the adaptation of the role played by Robin Wright in the original film, with the famous Mona Singh playing the mother of Laal. If you look at the trailer, many of the most iconic sequences have been religiously respected, making it clear that the spirit and essence of Forrest Gump they will live in this adaptation without much change. We leave you with its official poster.