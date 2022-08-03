Five reasons to watch Parks & Recreation, Amy Poehler’s cult comedy

Having platforms that weekly provide us with premieres with which to enjoy our favorite hobby is very good, but also worrying about bringing series that are a few years old to their catalog is even better. Because in addition to not having to worry about the new chapters arriving week after week, we can enjoy productions that have the backing of critics and the public. What

Parks and Recreationthe funniest and most endearing comedy that we can see this summer thanks to HBO Max.

Seven years have passed since the series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, who worked on the North American adaptation of The Office, said goodbye to its audience on NBC but continues to be

one of the best productions of its kind this century. And although the first season does not allow us to see all of his charms, the filming that all comedies need led him to become in his second installment a much-loved fiction with which the good times in front of the screen were assured.

Amy Poehler characterized as Leslie Knope. /



HBO MAX



So if you also want to join this cult of good vibes, endearing characters and curiosities of local American politics, here are five reasons to do so. Before starting a previous license: if you have just enough patience and need to discover its charms as soon as possible, skipping the first installment, which only has six episodes, is allowed. Although his thing is to see it complete, it is difficult for him to find

the mockumentary tone and it is logical that it is a bit silly at the start. But we promise that it improves, and a lot.

The one and only Leslie Knope



Television politics has given us many deserving female characters.

a place of its own in the history of audiovisual fiction, but few are as motivated and inspiring as Leslie Knope. Played by Amy Poehler, who had just spent seven years on Saturday Night Live, Knope is a tireless official, an optimistic woman and a faithful friend.

This combo of qualities contribute to the series

an endearing vision, in counterpoint to the character of some of his colleagues and the tone of politics in general. And while too many times her optimism is too naive of hers it is also responsible for making her an unforgettable woman and an aspirational figure.

Leslie Knope believes in the friendship of women and their power over all things. /



HBO MAX



A lover of politics since she was a child, her office is adorned with images of Madeleine Allbright and her dream is to become the

first female president of the United States. And although he knows that neither the bureaucracy nor the budgets nor the political rivals are going to make his aspirations fade in the least.

Ron Swanson, the libertarian



With the number of high schoolers moving through Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department offices, it’s easy to find all kinds of officials. But few as outlier as Ron Swanson,

the quintessential anti-official official. The director of the office where Leslie Knope works is a man who doesn’t like to work and even less that the government undermines the individual freedoms of the individual.

An ardent practitioner of libertarianism, a political philosophy that is skeptical of state power and authority, Ron Swanson makes every effort to ensure that

the department you lead is ineffective. But the respect that he gradually feels for his colleague Leslie Knope manages to change his attitude and becomes a fundamental piece in his career.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman in a moment from Parks and Recreation. /



hbo max



A lover of meat, Scotch whiskey and carpentry (and a banana hater) Swanson is a peculiar character who at first glance is uncomfortable due to his rictus and his attitude but soon becomes

the perfect leader for this particular team. Bringing it to life is Nick Offerman, who we recently saw on Devs and Pam & Tommy.

From the cynical young woman to the idiotic slacker, the adorable secondary



As a good ensemble comedy, Parks and Recreation had the ability to create a diverse and complementary group of characters, which over the episodes struck the perfect balance between all the comedies. The gestural one, from the hand of an unknown Chris Pratt who practically debuted in this series, the black one, from the hand of Aubrey Plaza’s character, April Ludgate,

a gothic and sarcastic young woman that manages to frighten its interlocutors just by looking at them, or that of couples, with Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle (Aziz Ansari and Retta) being those colleagues who share dreams far from their workplace.

Jerry, or Garry, or Larry, or Terry (Jim O’Heir) is the clumsy man that everyone makes fun of but who ends up conquering them for his good heart. Although we must wait until well into the second installment to discover something more about a character that ended up developing

because the creators liked the actor. And Ann Perkins, Leslie’s best friend who is played by Rashida Jones, a nurse addicted to complicated sentimental relationships, who will nevertheless find love in whom she least would have thought.

Pratt, Plaza, O’Heir, Offerman and Retta in a moment from Parks and Recreation. /



HBO Max



This cast, which appears in the first installment of the series, grows and takes hold with the appearance of two other roles that, for very different reasons, end up becoming essential: Chris Traeger and Ben Wyatt, who arrive in Pawnee because of the disastrous state of the city’s finances. The first is played by Rob Lowe and is

an extremely positive person and energetic woman who aspires to be the first human being to live for a century and a half, for which she exercises a lot and eats healthy.

His traveling companion is Adam Scott (Separation), an auditor with a background in busting town halls who is passionate about his work on a kind of redemption with his youth. he is also

socially awkwardbut it doesn’t take long for him to become the man we would all like to marry.

The Pawnee Universe



Li’l Sebastian the pony, the gay penguins at the Zoo, Andy’s three-legged dog. The Harvest Festival, their birthday parties, the traditional Halloween. Around Leslie, Ron and company there is everything

a universe that strengthens the characters in an environment far from what political fiction has offered us so far.

Parks and Recreation does not have the glamor of stories that take place in Washington or the White House, nor the intrigue of those who move between betrayals and backstabbing. but he has a

own personality capable of making his universe the place that we would all like to know.

Group sequence of Parks and Recreation, the comedy that you have to see. /



hbo max



For the memory of its fans, and for their nostalgia, there has been the celebration of two very special days in the Parks and Recreation calendar, the Galantines Day and the Treat Yo Self. The first one is in charge, of course, of the protagonist, her lover as she is of taking care of her friends and spending time with them. Therefore, for

celebrate female friendship, creates this waffle-eating, gift-giving holiday on February 13 each year (the eve of Valentine’s Day). The second is a Tom and Donna thing and was born with the idea of ​​celebrating a day in which we make our material aspirations come true, granting ourselves all the whims that make us forget the complications of life.

the wonderful love story



Without wishing to make spoilers, because it is about encouraging, not discouraging,

Parks and Recreation can boast of having one of the most beautiful audiovisual love stories, one of those that many romantic dramas already wanted for themselves. The adorableness of its protagonists is multiplied when they get together and their way of facing their relationship, and everything that comes with it, and the interpreters who bring them to life only increase the charm of the couple.

Everything is beautiful in that love, but the proposal is probably a

of the most romantic, and tearful of television in recent years. And it is fortunate that the chemistry between the two is so good that the good couple they make from birth to the end of the series is so evident.

Bonus track: In the list of comedians who participated in the series we find names like Will Arnett, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and actors like Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Justin Theroux among others. In that of politicians, Mrs.

Michelle Obama, the then Vice President of the United States Joe Biden heard well-known figures such as John McCain and Madeleine Albright. Because dreams, however unattainable they may seem, in Parks and Recreation come true.