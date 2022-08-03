Five movies full of eroticism that you can see on HBO Max

Classic and recent productions featuring eroticism. (HBO, Warner Bros., Film4 Productions, Universal Pictures)

hbo max it is synonymous with quality content with really engaging stories. Within them, erotic films have their space to watch whenever we feel like it, from classics from the 80s and 90s, to current international films. Therefore, we have for you a list of the best titles that may interest you.

Boogie Nights (Pleasure Games)

In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams is discovered by porn director Jack Horner, who transforms him into an adult movie sensation. (HBOMax)

A film-within-a-cinema drama, about mixed stories, sexuality and pornography from the 70s. This film tells that in 1977, Jack Horner, a porn film director who defends his work by making it known as an art form, discovers to Eddie Adams, a naive young man who wants to succeed and who has the necessary physical characteristics for that type of cinema. Later, Eddie changes his name to Dirk Diggler and embarks on a new lifestyle that leads him to become a major porn star.

Between 1977 and 1978, he won more than 10 film awards, including three Oscar nominations for screenplay, actor and supporting actress; plus he got excellent reactions from critics. It is starred by Mark Wahlberg (Ted; Uncharted: Off the Map).

Eyes wide shut

“Eyes Wide Shut” is a drama that includes intrigue, sects, eroticism, and is also a cult movie. (Warner Bros.)

“William Harford is a respectable New York doctor whose life seems to be going very well: he is married to a beautiful woman, has a daughter and a job that he likes. But, the day after attending a party, his wife Alice tells him about some erotic fantasies and how she was about to break up her marriage for a stranger. Overwhelmed by this confession, he ends up walking into a club, where an old colleague tells him about a secret congregation dedicated to hedonism and limitless pleasure. From then on, a world dominated by sex and eroticism opens up before him.”

1999 fiction starring Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman, winner of a Golden Globe and Oscar as best foreign film.

Shame: guilty wishes

“Shame” is a 2011 erotic drama. (Film4 Productions)

Starring Michael Fassbender, this erotic drama focuses on the life of Brandon, a handsome young New Yorker with serious problems controlling and enjoying his hectic sex life. So, obsessed with sex, he spends his days looking at pornographic magazines, hiring prostitutes and having casual relationships with Manhattan single women. Until one day his routine begins to change when, without warning, his younger sister visits him with the intention of staying in her apartment for a few days. 2011 movie.

Hemingway & Gelhorn

“Hemingway & Gellhorn” stars Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen. (HBO)

2012 biographical and romantic drama that chronicles the fiery romance and stormy marriage of Ernest Hemingway and the beautiful war correspondent Martha Gellhorn, who followed the adventurous writer during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). The couple witnessed history and exposed to the world a large part of the most relevant war events of the time, but they could not survive the war that confronted them.

Starring Nicole Kidman Y Clive Owen.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray form a hot and particular love story. (Universal Pictures)

Erotic Lady of 2015 that shows the 180° turn that Anastasia Steele, a shy literature student, takes when she meets the enigmatic and attractive 27-year-old millionaire, Christian Grey. Starring dakota johnson Y jamie dornan.

