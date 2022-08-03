Fifth Harmony was formed 10 years ago: what has become of its members? (from Camila Cabello to Lauren Jauregui) | entertainment pop culture

The history of the female group began in 2012, after they participated in the competition ‘The X-Factor’. With the passage of time and songs like ‘Worth It’, ‘Work From Home’ and ‘That’s My Girl’, Camila, Lauren, Normani, Ally and Dinah won the affection of their followers.

What happened to the members of Fifth Harmony?

‘Crying In The Club’, ‘Havana’, ‘Never Be The Same’, ‘Consequences’ and ‘Señorita’, are just some of the hits that led Camila to gain huge popularity among new audiences.

And it is that, in addition to her talent as a singer, the young woman of Cuban-American origin has also succeeded as an actress. In 2021, for example, she starred in the movie ‘Cinderella’ alongside celebrities like Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and James Corden.

Through her Instagram account, where she has more than 64 million followers, Cabello posted a message at the end of July 2022 to celebrate the formation of Fifth Harmony ten years ago.

“10 years of this fucking wild ride. (…) I want to remember the laughter and the inside jokes and the ‘pinch me I’m dreaming’ moments. Please, let’s forget about the days when I did my own eyeliner. Much love and happiness to these ladies, Fifth Harmony, and thanks to the fans who had fun with us along the way.”

“Singer and writer” is how the vocalist of ‘Falling’ describes herself on her social networks, where her fans keep an eye on her upcoming releases as well as her best photos.

In an interview for the magazine ‘Glamour’, on April 15, 2020, Jauregui (now 26 years old) talked about how he found his style on his way as a solo artist, and assured that “it is one of those processes that never ends” .

“All the time you are perfecting, investigating, practicing and discovering new things about yourself, so it never ends. One of the most beautiful things in music and life is that. I think in my case, it’s been about writing a lot of songs, a lot of them,” she mentioned back then.

The interpreter has premiered various songs that have moved her fans, including ‘More Than That’, ‘Expectations’, ‘Colors’ and ‘On Guard’.

One of the most successful songs in the star’s long list is the collaboration he made with Sam Smith ‘Dancing With A Stranger’. In this regard, the fans of the interpreters did not hesitate to leave hundreds of affectionate comments on the video.

“Normani’s voice is so soft, angelic, strong, I love it”, “The power that Normani has is incredible”, “It’s a beautiful song”, “I love this song”, “Just perfect” and “This song never gets old ”, were some of the messages.

The artist has triumphed in the world of music and her interpretations as ‘Fair’ have won thousands of likes.

After leaving Fifth Harmony, the 29-year-old celebrity has released various melodies, some of them in Spanish (thanks to her Latin roots): ‘Tequila’, ‘Por ti’ and ‘Mi musica’ are part of her repertoire.

Also, Ally published the book ‘Finding Your Harmony’, in which she recounts her memories, her experience as a singer and the importance of her family’s support.

Unlike her companions in the group, who have remained very active in the industry, Dinah Jane left the artistic world after premiering ‘Missed a Spot’ in 2020. This to “change, learn and unlearn patterns”, as she pointed out in a long message posted on his Instagram account on July 11, 2022.

“I know I’ve been an industry ghost for about two years… But thank you to all my fans and supporters for your unwavering love, loyalty and support!” he wrote at the beginning of the text.

In this regard, his followers were excited about his return and assured that they are “ready for new music”.