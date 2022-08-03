feels targeted by ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo lives a difficult moment at Manchester United and pushes for farewell. He has found a wall in ten Hag, which does not move and goes on with his choices.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022/2023 season he will wear the Manchester United or will he be able in extremis to change his jacket once again? At the moment this is one of the main and most intriguing market questions. The situation regarding the Portuguese is very complicated and his state of mind, judging by the drafts coming from England, is not serene. CR7 in fact expected another type of treatment from the club and the new coach ten Hagand also for this reason he pushes for goodbye which, however, is anything but simple.

The return to the field in the match against Rayo Vallecano after the long absence and the social outbursts seemed the prelude to the newfound serenity. However, things didn’t go well for the 37-year-old until after missing the Red Devils tour only played 45 ′ before leaving Old Trafford early for the final match without waiting for the rest of his teammates in the locker room. The video of the confrontation with ten Hag during one of the game breaks of the challenge, confirmed the rumors about the difficult situation, with the player who did not appear at all enthusiastic about the indications of the former Ajax.

In short, things are not going to be a script for Cristiano who, according to what was announced by The Sun, si feel humiliated and targeted by the Manchester United manager. The latter in fact intends to field him on the bench in the Premier League season debut against Brighton. In fact, ten Hag wants to give confidence above all to Sancho, Martial and Rashford, currently further up in the hierarchy after encouraging performances in preparation for the season. In fact, they are also the ones who have more minutes in their legs than the Portuguese who, however, for his part, would like a different consideration also in light of his specific weight in the history of the club. A situation that further pushes him to seek an alternative solution to staying at Old Trafford.

Sporting’s shadow on Cristiano Ronaldo: Mendes works behind Manchester United

For now, Manchester United have no plans to deprive themselves and do not even want to set the price for the player who has another 12 months on his contract and an option for another season. Jorge Mendes, a very powerful agent of Ronaldo, is forced to work overtime, and has already asked the club for clarity, stressing that he is ready to move to satisfy the will of his assisted him, who has been associated with a possible return to Sporting Lisbon. They will therefore be very intense days for Ronaldo’s future, but not on the pitch.