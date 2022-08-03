EXCLUSIVE from Spain: “Real Madrid on Fabian Ruiz, Cristiano Ronaldo? Atletico have chosen”

We entered the month of August, the hottest period also and especially for the transfer market movements. This summer session has already given us many twists, but the feeling is that the best is yet to come and that the next negotiations will be crucial to define the balance of European football.

To take stock of the market situation, she spoke exclusively to our microphones Paula AlejoSpanish sports journalist very informed about the negotiations of real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid And Getafe. Among the various plots analyzed, particular mention also to Naples And Juventus.

Morata and Saul (Atletico Madrid)

Paula Alejo EXCLUSIVE: “Morata and Saul for Juventus”

Hi Paula, there is a lot of talk about Real Madrid’s possible interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. How is the situation at the moment?

“As for Fabian Ruiz, Real Madrid is considering his arrival on a free transfer next year, especially if he doesn’t leave Napoli this summer. Mister Carlo Ancelotti sees him as an option to reinforce the midfield, especially considering that in the period in which he coached him in Serie A, the Seville midfielder collected great performances“.

Situation Depay, but also Saul and Morata: do these names seem to be linked to Juventus? Could there be any concrete negotiations?

“Depay may be leaving. Barcelona have been trying to sell it all summer. As for the other possible blows for Juventus, Atletico also wants to include Saul’s transfer in the Morata operation, which now no longer has room in Madrid. Coach Simeone does not consider him in his project and his net salary of seven million euros per season is a problem for the club. Here because Atletico Madrid is willing to lower the price of Morata’s card if Juventus accepts Saul’s loan and offered to pay his salary in full“.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo instead, what could we expect? Insistent rumors continue to circulate about his possible arrival at Atletico Madrid, is it a viable track?

“After Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo announced a few days ago that with the arrival of Nahuel Molina the Atletico squad is completeit seems that Cristiano Ronaldo is resigned to staying at Manchester United, given the lack of interest on the part of a team that plays in the Champions League. Despite everything, CR7 keeps alive the hope of playing in the Champions League, even if the chances are now reduced to a few days from the start of the Premier League, when the Red Devils will make their debut against Brighton.“.