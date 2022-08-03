everything there is to know about the percy jackson series

12 years have passed since the first adaptation of Percy Jackson got to the screen. It was about Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thiefa film starring Logan Lerman who proposed an adaptation of the first book in the saga published by Rick Riordan. Although it turned out to be an engaging story and even managed to produce a sequel, the truth is that this franchise did not go very far back then. However, she is ready to return with a Serie and have its premiere in Disney+.

Gone are the days of Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario and Una Thurman. A young and completely renewed cast will soon arrive on the Mickey Mouse streaming platform. It is that, in fact, one of the critics that suffered Percy Jackson back then it was their creative liberties that moved away from the original book. For example, the protagonist of him was presented as a 12-year-old boy, but in the Lerman tape he was an 18-year-old.

With the aim of presenting a faithful and adventure-filled adaptation, Disney + announced this year who will be its protagonists. The role that Logan Lerman knew how to carry out, will now be occupied by the young man who showed off in The Adam Project. In this sense, Walker Scobell will be the new Percy Jackson. Likewise, his companions will be Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries and will play Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be the title of this new adaptation that will be based on the best-selling series by Rick Riordan. What will it be about? The official Disney+ synopsis details: “It tells the fantastic story of a 12-year-old modern-day demigod, Percy Jackson, who is getting used to his newfound godlike powers when Zeus, the god of the sky, accuses him of stealing his mighty thunderbolt. With the help of his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on the adventure of his life to find the lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus.”.

Although rumors spread that the series will conclude with its filming this year and will have its premiere in 2023, its own creator assured that next year it will be used only for post production. In this sense, it could arrive perhaps within two years. If you are wondering if you will have the participation of Logan Lermanhere is the response of its original protagonist in dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am very excited. Everything that has been revealed so far, the casting, how they are doing it and the fact that Rick is executing it, makes me happy. My appearance in the series depends on many factors and the most important thing is the quality of the script and the characters. So far they haven’t talked to me, I think they don’t want me in it, I probably would have heard something by now. Anyway, it’s amazing that they do this adaptation. I’m excited to see how it turns out”, assured the actor.

