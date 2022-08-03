Eric Bischoff believes that AEW is not competition for WWE

In an interview for Ryan Satin’s podcast, Out of Characterthe former president of WCW, Eric BischoffI declare that All Elite Wrestling is no competition for WWE. “It’s like a family business against a multinational company,” said the former RAW general manager.

Again, Bischoff has been involved in controversy for his statements against the company that the Khans preside over, All Elite Wrestling, at not consider them a “nuisance” for a “dominant” company like WWE.

“The product is boring. Nothing new has happened. It hasn’t changed or evolved. It’s the same old formula. Until recently the same process was criticized for WWE, which is by far the dominant company in the businessBischoff declared.

“There is no competition. AEW is no problem, as much as Tony Khan wants to believe he is. Yeah, we’re in the same business, Tony. But it is not the same as being in competition. That’s not knowing the market, Tony. You’re just in the same business. It’s like having a little hamburger stand on the corner and saying you compete with Arby’s or McDonald’s.. It doesn’t work like that.”

Bischoff has previously criticized the way in which out the stories and how to tell them by AEW, as well as others marketing and business aspects. It’s also been tough with holding AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.