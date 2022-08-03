Emma Stone sold the ‘simple’ ranch-style house she owned in Malibu in less than a month

Emma Stone got rid of the beautiful house she owned in the Malibu Zoan

The actress Emma Stone33, gave the note a few weeks ago after it became known that had put up for sale the ‘simple’ house he owned in the Malibu area.

The property, for which on October 26, 2018 he paid $3,250,000 dollarswas launched on the market on May 18, in $4,295,000 dollars.

Today, a month later, as shown by the technical sheets of various sites specializing in the sale of real estate, the house has already changed hands and not only that, but he did it for $4,425,000 of dollars, which represented him to the celebrity ora 3% gain on the figure she expected to receive.

This is what Emma Stone’s house in Malibu looks like from the outside. (The Grosby Group)

The new resident of the ranch-style dwelling, built in 1958, is David Cooleythe owner of The Abbey Food & Bara well-known establishment in the West Hollywood area.

The house has an extension of 1,764 square feetwith three bedrooms, with two bathrooms, with a hall, with a kitchen, with a dining room, with a dining room, with a living room, with a main room, with a covered terrace, with a laundry room and with a garage for two vehicles.

The living area of ​​the house is very comfortable (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-open and not so wide. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a bar that can be used to prepare food or as a breakfast area for two people. It also has space to put a small dining room table for four people.

The kitchen was white and had everything you need. (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, which is surrounded by large windows overlooking the terrace, has room for a large bed, a living room and an office.

It also has a closet, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a shower and a bathtub.

Emma Stone’s bedroom stood out for its space and its beautiful views of the outside. (The Grosby Group)

The garage, in addition to being used to park cars, can also function to adapt an office, a game room or a recreation room.

The property’s garage is a multipurpose space that can be used very well if desired (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 0.55 acreshas a terrace, with a bonfire, with a barbecue area, with a patio, with beautiful views of Las Tunas Beach, with a guest house, as well as green areas surrounded by imposing eucalyptus trees and yuccas.

The exteriors of Emma Stone’s former home were beautifully laid out (The Grosby Group)

To see more images of Emma Stone’s former home, click here.

Keep reading:

‘Gossip No Like’ shows the place where Fernando del Solar spent his last days of life

Get to know the family ranch and the mansions of Ángela and Pepe Aguilar in California and Texas

Get to know the simple house of Ema Egg, the provocative influencer who was linked to Eduin

This was the inside of the house that Fernando del Solar shared with Anna Ferro, his last love