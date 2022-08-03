Emma Stone at the MET Gala 2022 or the ultimate inspiration for brides who want to dance the night away

Taking into account that the ‘golden glamour’ was the theme of the 2022 Met Gala, we expected tributes to leading designers and artists on the red carpet, such as the dress in the pure Charles James style worn by Carey Mulligan, kim kardashian emulating Marilyn Monroe or the tribute of Hailey Bieber to Jerry Hall. Emma Stonemeanwhile, has attended the most important fashion night of the year wearing a design reminiscent of flappers from the roaring 20s (think about The Great Gatsby and you will be right) and that becomes the definitive inspiration for brides.

The look in question that the actress wore was a mini slip dress in white with details of feathers and rhinestones. A very special design created by Nicolas Ghesquière (creative director of Louis Vuitton) created for your wedding reception in 2020 and will undoubtedly become the definitive inspiration for those brides who want to add a touch of comfort (and trend) to their second wedding dress (the one that is destined to be the great ally to dance all night). In addition, another strong point of Stone’s style that future brides should take into account are the shoes: a white shoe with an ankle strap and wide heel, sensible and, therefore, comfortable.