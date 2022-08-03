Cargo or low-rise pants, mini skirts, the navel as the protagonist with tight shirts crop top… garments and cuts that began to become fashionable with the style grungy of the 90s and took hold with the minimalism of the 2000s aesthetic thanks, in no small part, to pop stars.

To the garments just mentioned we add one more: the sheath dressone of those models that actress Jennifer Aniston turned into trend towards the 90s and that, now, Emily Ratajkowski dusts from the closet in different colors and occasions.

And it is that there are several last appearances of the model with these dressesgirdled who promise to be the protagonists again in the next party nights.

Emily Ratajkowski in sheath dress Emily Ratajkowski and the dress that Jennifer Aniston became a trend in the 90s@emilyismymommy

Emily Ratajkowski with a sheath mini dress Michael Kors orange go to an event of the firm itself.

With a long tube dressin red and combined with white sneakers, Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog through the streets of New York.

Emily Ratajkowski walks her baby with a fitted tube dress in pistachio color and white sneakers.

Jennifer Aniston in sheath dresses

But if we have to name a queen of this piece, we would opt for Jennifer Aniston, who in the 90s made the sheath dress all uniform, uniform that continues to look today as if the passing of the years had not existed. Tight, long, short, in different fabrics…

In front of and behind the cameras, Jennifer Aniston wears this type of pieces like nobody else.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “Zoolander 2”GTres

Jennifer Aniston at the world premiere of Zoolander 2 2016 in New York.

The actress on the show Ellen Showwith midi tube dress in black, in the year 2019.

