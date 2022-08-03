Emily Blunt spoke openly about her speech disorder that marked her childhood: “It’s biological and it’s often hereditary, it’s not your fault”

Emily Blunt became the promoter of a speech disorder that she has suffered since childhood: stuttering. The actress was the host of an event organized by the American Institute of Stuttering, which seeks to raise funds to help children who suffer from this difficulty improve their ability to communicate and decided to testify about how acting helped her improve her condition.

In a chat with People magazine, the star said it’s important for her to continue “talking openly” about her experience with being a stutterer, “a disability that people don’t know much about.” “ For me, the performance was a kind of invitation to speak fluently for the first time”, he revealed and stated that although his stutter was not completely cured, it did decrease a lot. “Once you are a stutterer, you will always be a stutterer ”, clarified in her speech the protagonist of a silent place.

“ I wouldn’t say stuttering is the reason I’ve ventured into acting, but it was quite shocking the first time I was able to speak in a goofy voice or accent while pretending to be someone else. ”, Blunt told the magazine. “People won’t talk about it much if they don’t get enough exposure, and there are millions of people around the world struggling with this disorder,” he said.

Blunt also spoke of the importance of the spoken word. “I think it’s a force that moves a lot,” he reflected. “If you can’t express yourself, you can’t be yourself.. And there’s something very moving about freeing people from the clutches of a speech impediment, because it’s like some kind of impostor that lives in your body.”

The actress had revealed a few days ago that her grandfather, her uncle and a cousin have stutters, and that she herself noticed this difficulty speaking when she was around 6 or 7 years old. “ It’s biological and often hereditary, it’s not your fault ”, he counted. “I think it is very often a disability that people are intimidated by because it causes them to make fun of it, so I feel that in order to raise awareness of what is really going on, it is good to have this place that this incredible organization offers. For me it is very important to be here”, he explained.

Blunt has been active in fundraising and speaking for the American Stuttering Institute, and has hosted the organization’s benefit gala several times in the past.

Reflecting on her childhood, the actress also told People magazine that it was a teacher who encouraged her to perform in the school play after realizing she didn’t stutter when impersonating others. At age 12, the actress discovered that the more she lost herself in the characters, the less self-conscious she felt and the more her stuttering diminished. .

Now, Blunt helps children find similar ways to cope through his work with the Institute: “ I think of all the causes out there, my work with the stuttering community is the one that touches my heart the most, probably because of my own personal experience with it. ”, he expressed. “Here they understand that the way these children relate to their stuttering is often the problem,” she added. “You have to fall in love with the fact that you have a stutter to accept it. But it’s not all you have, everyone has something, and this is just your thing.”