“ELVIS” | The Herald of Aguascalientes

La película de los corazones rotos.

It seems incredible that the Australian director Baz Luhrmann has taken 8 years to put together this, his dream project about the life of Elvis Presley, because its reading based on the kilometric duration of two and a half hours is rushed and without depth. Luhrmann clings to his bizarre hollow and plastic narrative structure already seen in his pathetic previous attempts like “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) or “Love in Red – Moulin Rouge” (2001) to supply the deep gully of the dramatic materials that support, in this case, the biopic of a figure of the stature of The King of Rock ‘N Roll, because just as it happens in his entire filmography, everything is constrained to a sensory roller coaster that slaps the vision without giving us any discursive crust in return .

The big problem with this eternal video clip (well, one of many) is that from the title the promise is sold that the legend born in Tupelo, Mississippi will be the focal point of the story when in reality the predominant look will be that of his handler , a Dutch expatriate who came to the Americas hungry for fortune known as Colonel Tom Parker ruinously played by a Tom Hanks stuffed to the cheeks with makeup that makes him look more like an obese caricature than a real character. His constant off-screen narration kills several of the dramatic aspects of the film for two reasons: he takes away any leading role from the one who is supposed to lead the plot baton -Elvis- and everything he states in this psychological time are vacuities and banalities wanting to go through dialogues deep. The only surprise that fortunately is of a pleasant nature is the interpretation of Austin Butler, a television actor who manages to put on Elvis’s colorful costumes with conviction, giving a show of both corporal and vocal histrionics that resurrect the King on screen without remaining in mere imitation. . His work has different ranges that go from the initiatory idealism of Presley when he riskily impregnated his interpretations of African-American musical tones just when America was immersed in racial segregation, to his takeoff as a vocal star in the most famous television programs. . Butler manages to modulate his performance according to the moments his character lives while being led by the hand by the ambitious and gambler Colonel Parker through a gradual state of confinement in hotels and casinos, extinguishing all possibility of international tours just to exploit it to the last. penny. This dynamic that should have been integral to the dramatic development of the film remains only a Manichaean game where Elvis little by little gives up what he loves (his mother Gladys, his wife Priscilla and their daughter Lisa Marie) in pursuit of pills and a public that fervently surrenders to him and whose demand undermines his health until the fatal outcome that we all know under the complacent gaze of Parker. Any possibility of listening to these broken beings delimited by ambition comes to nothing due to Luhrmann’s equally cruel lack of interest in settling in complacency or facile imagery.

“Elvis” does not tell something new, does not work on the psychology of the mythical singer at any level of interest and it is clear that Baz Luhrmann’s plot ambitions do not go beyond postulating himself as the Michael Bay of musicals, preferring to stun visually and semiotically instead of getting serious and doing his narrative work properly. This is a lazy, ruthless and jokeless film that will surely break the hearts of fans of the musical myth.

